Heavy snowfall warning in Jeonbuk

[Anchor]



A heavy snow warning has been issued across all of Jeollabuk-do Province.



Let's go to the scene.



Reporter Park Woong, it seems the snow has slow down for now, but how much more is expected?



[Report]



Here in the Honam Expressway area of Wanju, Jeollabuk-do Province, it has been snowing and stopping throughout the day, and it has now paused for a moment.



Vehicles on the roads at night are driving much slower than usual, worried about potential accidents.



Currently, heavy snow warnings are in effect for Muju and Namwon.



A heavy snow advisory has also been issued for all other areas of Jeollabuk-do Province, including Wanju, Jeonju, and Iksan.



As of 8 PM, the accumulated snow amounts to 19.4cm in Mt. Deokyusan in Muju, 11.4cm in Jangsu, 10cm in Namwon Baemsagol, and 9.6cm in Jinan.



The snow, which has slowed down for a moment in the afternoon, is expected to fall heavily again from tonight until early tomorrow (1.28).



By tomorrow night, an additional 5 to 10cm of snow is expected in Jeollabuk-do Province, and it may continue in some areas on the day of the Lunar New Year (1.29).



The Jeonbuk State has activated the emergency phase 1 of the disaster safety countermeasures headquarters and is focusing on preventing damage.



More than 800 tons of calcium chloride have been deployed for snow removal on over 250 major roads.



Additionally, follow-up snow removal is being conducted on rural village roads and residential roads for the safety of returnees.



Furthermore, 90 hiking trails in national and provincial parks and 5 ferry routes along the west coast have been closed.



This has been Park Woong from KBS News reporting from the Honam Expressway.



