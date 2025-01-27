Heavy snow and cold wave warning

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The temperature will drop further overnight, and there may be up to 20cm of additional snow in some areas by tomorrow (1.28).



Now, let's hear the national weather situation from meteorologist Kim Min-kyung.



[Report]



In Seoul, where a heavy snow advisory has been issued, heavy snow is falling, obscuring visibility.



Although people try to hurry their steps, snow is piling up on their outerwear.



["Wow!"]



The wind is also blowing strongly, creating blizzard-like conditions.



Today (1.27), in mountainous areas, up to around 20cm of snow has accumulated, while inland areas have seen around 10cm.



In regions such as the central part and Jeonbuk, where a heavy snow warning has been issued, the snowfall will intensify overnight.



After a low-pressure system passes, cold air reaching minus 40 degrees Celsius at 5km above the Korean Peninsula is pouring down, creating strong snow clouds over the West Sea.



Until tomorrow afternoon, strong snowfall of 1 to 3cm per hour is expected in various places.



The expected snowfall by tomorrow is 5 to 15cm in the central region and Jeonbuk, with some areas exceeding 20cm, while the inland areas of Yeongnam are expected to see about 3 to 10cm.



Snowfall will continue in the central region, Honam, and inland Yeongnam area until the Lunar New Year day after tomorrow (1.29).



[Yoon Ik-sang/Meteorological Administration Forecaster: "Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, cold air will continuously flow from the West Sea, leading to prolonged snowfall due to the snow cloud band that forms."]



The temperature will also drop significantly.



The temperature in Seoul is expected to drop to minus 5 degrees tomorrow morning and to minus 7 degrees on the Lunar New Year day after tomorrow, with severe cold continuing until the last day of the holiday.



A strong wind warning has been issued along the coast, and strong winds are expected to continue until the day after tomorrow, which will lower the perceived temperature even further.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



