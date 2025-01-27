News 9

Heavy snow in Chungbuk

[Anchor]

With the Lunar New Year approaching, snow, cold, and strong winds have arrived.

Please be extra careful on the roads and in the places you stay amid excitement for the holiday.

First, let's find out how much more snow is expected.

We go to Chungbuk, where a heavy snow warning has been issued.

Jin Hee-jung, it has already snowed about 10 centimeters in some areas, but more is expected, right?

[Report]

Yes, Chungbuk has experienced intermittent snowfall throughout the day today (1.27).

After a brief lull in the afternoon, heavy snow began to fall again from the evening.

Currently, a heavy snow warning is in effect for Jecheon and Jincheon, while a heavy snow advisory has been issued for the remaining nine cities and counties in Chungbuk, including Cheongju and Chungju.

A heavy snow warning is issued when it is predicted that more than 20 cm of snow will accumulate within 24 hours.

The most snow recorded today in Chungbuk was 13.8 cm in Jecheon Baegun, followed by 9.9 cm in Chungju Suanbo, 9.8 cm in Jincheon Satellite Center, 9.2 cm in Goesan Cheongcheon, and 5.6 cm in Cheongju Sangdang.

It is forecasted that an additional 5 to 15 cm of snow will fall in Chungbuk by tomorrow (1.28), with some areas expecting more than 20 cm.

In particular, from tonight until tomorrow morning, some regions are expected to receive heavy snowfall of up to 5 cm per hour.

The snowfall throughout the day has also caused damage.

This morning in Cheongju, Chungbuk, two cars skidded on the snowy road and collided, resulting in injuries to three people, among other accidents.

Additionally, due to heavy snow accumulation on the runway at Cheongju International Airport, five flights to Jeju were canceled, disrupting air travel.

Access to Sobaeksan National Park is also completely restricted.

This has been Jin Hee-jung from KBS News in Cheongju, Chungbuk.

