Road accidents during holiday

[Anchor]



Due to the snow, a series of car accidents including a 16-vehicle pileup occurred.



As temperatures drop, icy roads are expected to form, so please prepare your winter gear and drive carefully.



Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the details.



[Report]



Vehicles are lined up for a long stretch on the shoulder of the highway.



Around 11 AM today (1.27), a 16-vehicle pileup occurred on the Gyeongbuk Sangju section of the Dangjin-Yeongdeok Expressway.



At a similar time, an 8-vehicle pileup happened about 1 km away from the accident site.



A total of 15 people sustained minor injuries from both accidents.



The police are investigating the circumstances, believing that the accidents occurred due to vehicles slipping on the snowy road.



["How many vehicles were involved in the pileup?"]



Vehicles on the opposite side of the median are all stopped.



Ambulances are also on standby to manage the accidents.



Around 11:20 AM today, 13 vehicles collided near the Wonju Interchange on the Yeongdong Expressway.



As a result of this accident, 9 people, including the driver of a passenger car and bus passengers, were injured.



["Oh no. The buses collided with each other."]



Buses are parked on the shoulder, and firefighters are controlling the road.



Around 12:50 PM today, a passenger car collided with two buses near the Cheonan Interchange on the Gyeongbu Expressway.



This accident resulted in injuries to 35 people, including the driver and bus passengers, and severe traffic congestion lasted for about 2 hours.



The police believe that the passenger car, which was traveling in the second lane, entered the bus-only lane, leading to the bus colliding with the passenger car.



The Korea Expressway Corporation has requested that as temperatures drop and icy roads are expected, drivers should equip themselves with winter gear and pay attention to traffic safety.



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



