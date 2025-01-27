News 9

Regime change support

[Anchor]

In the upcoming presidential election, the response that the government should be changed was higher than the response for government re-election at 50%.

In terms of suitability for presidential candidates, Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, led with 35%, followed by Kim Moon-soo, the Minister of Employment and Labor, with 14%.

Continuing with reporter Lee Yoon-woo.

[Report]

We asked about thoughts on the next presidential election.

39% said that support should be given to the ruling party candidate for government re-election, while 50% said that support should be given to the opposition party candidate for government change, indicating that the opinion for government change was 11 percentage points higher.

The response for government change was higher in the metropolitan area including Seoul, Gwangju, Jeolla, and among those under 50 years old, while the response for government re-election was higher in Daegu, Gyeongbuk, and among those over 70 years old.

We also asked who would be suitable as the next president.

Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party received 35%, Kim Moon-soo, the Minister of Employment and Labor, 14%, Han Dong-hoon, former leader of the People Power Party, 7%, and both Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo received 5% each.

Woo Won-shik, the Speaker of the National Assembly, and Kim Dong-yeon, the Governor of Gyeonggi Province, received 3%, while Ahn Cheol-soo received 2%, and Lee Jun-seok, Yoo Seong-min, Won Hee-ryong, and Kim Boo-kyum each received 1%.

When combined with those who said none or other candidates, the total reached 20%.

We also asked who they would vote for if an early election were to be held.

In a hypothetical match between Lee Jae-myung and Oh Se-hoon, the results were 45 to 36, with other candidates and none accounting for 20%. In a match between Lee and Hong Joon-pyo, it was 46 to 36, with other candidates and none at 18%.

In a match between Lee and Kim Moon-soo, it was 47 to 35, with other candidates and none at 18%, and in a match between Lee and Han Dong-hoon, it was 46 to 28, with other candidates and none at 26%.

In all cases, Lee Jae-myung led outside the margin of error.

[Kim Chun-seok/Head of Public Opinion Research at Hankook Research: ""Lee Jae-myung is seen as the dominant candidate from the opposition camp, so his support is more unified. On the other hand, the People Power Party does not yet have a clearly emerging candidate, which has led to lower support, but I believe the gap between party candidates may narrow in the future."]

This public opinion poll was commissioned by KBS and conducted by Hankook Research through telephone interviews with 1,000 men and women aged 18 and older nationwide from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, with a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

