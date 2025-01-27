Singles mark holiday together
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
This Lunar New Year holiday, many single-person households are unable to spend time with their families for various reasons.
To address this, local governments have organized various events for them.
Reporter Lee Soo-min visited the scene where these individuals, though alone, are not lonely as they celebrate the holiday.
[Report]
People gathered in front of cooking utensils wearing aprons.
They are making colorful skewers with various ingredients and also frying mung bean pancakes.
["If it's still soft like this, it means it's not cooked yet. In that case, you can poke it like this...."]
Single-person households living nearby are participating in the event organized by the local government, feeling the festive atmosphere for the first time in a while.
[Park Joo-hwi/Seocho-gu, Seoul: "I usually find it hard to make pancakes when I'm alone, but through this program, I was able to make delicious food for the holiday, which was great."]
["Wow!!!!!"]
During the holidays, traditional games played together are a must.
["Five! Six! Seven! Eight!"]
Though they are usually alone, forming teams and cheering each other on makes them not envy the noisy family gatherings.
[Yoo Jae-ok/Gwangjin-gu, Seoul: "I played the traditional game of ttakji, which reminded me of my childhood. I also got to meet new people, and since we were on the same team, we cheered each other on while playing the game...."]
As of March last year, there are about 2 million single-person households in Seoul.
There is a high interest among single-person households of all ages in the holiday events organized by local governments.
[Kim Tae-jun/Head of Gwangjin-gu Single-Person Household Support Center: "We gathered together to play traditional games like jegichagi and yutnori, and we also ate tteokguk, a traditional dish for the Lunar New Year. We had an opening for 36 participants, but 56 people applied...."]
Four out of ten households nationwide are single-person households.
Instead of the large family gatherings that come to mind during the holidays, it seems that new holiday scenes for single-person households will also increase.
This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Singles mark holiday together
-
- 입력 2025-01-27 23:13:17
This Lunar New Year holiday, many single-person households are unable to spend time with their families for various reasons.
To address this, local governments have organized various events for them.
Reporter Lee Soo-min visited the scene where these individuals, though alone, are not lonely as they celebrate the holiday.
[Report]
People gathered in front of cooking utensils wearing aprons.
They are making colorful skewers with various ingredients and also frying mung bean pancakes.
["If it's still soft like this, it means it's not cooked yet. In that case, you can poke it like this...."]
Single-person households living nearby are participating in the event organized by the local government, feeling the festive atmosphere for the first time in a while.
[Park Joo-hwi/Seocho-gu, Seoul: "I usually find it hard to make pancakes when I'm alone, but through this program, I was able to make delicious food for the holiday, which was great."]
["Wow!!!!!"]
During the holidays, traditional games played together are a must.
["Five! Six! Seven! Eight!"]
Though they are usually alone, forming teams and cheering each other on makes them not envy the noisy family gatherings.
[Yoo Jae-ok/Gwangjin-gu, Seoul: "I played the traditional game of ttakji, which reminded me of my childhood. I also got to meet new people, and since we were on the same team, we cheered each other on while playing the game...."]
As of March last year, there are about 2 million single-person households in Seoul.
There is a high interest among single-person households of all ages in the holiday events organized by local governments.
[Kim Tae-jun/Head of Gwangjin-gu Single-Person Household Support Center: "We gathered together to play traditional games like jegichagi and yutnori, and we also ate tteokguk, a traditional dish for the Lunar New Year. We had an opening for 36 participants, but 56 people applied...."]
Four out of ten households nationwide are single-person households.
Instead of the large family gatherings that come to mind during the holidays, it seems that new holiday scenes for single-person households will also increase.
This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.
-
-
이수민 기자 waterming@kbs.co.kr이수민 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.