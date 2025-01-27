Glowing lanes on roads

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



When driving on dark roads at night, there are times when the lane markings are hard to see.



Today (1.27), with rain and snow, distinguishing the lanes becomes even more difficult.



To reduce these risks, a domestic research institute has developed 'glowing lanes.'



Whether this can be a viable alternative is reported by Shin Ji-soo.



[Report]



The lane markings appear even more blurred on dark night roads.



Drivers can’t help but feel tense.



Even with streetlights, it’s useless when it rains.



[Choi Jin-mook/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: "On rainy days, it's really hard to see the lane markings, so there are many times I can't drive straight. It feels really dangerous."]



To reduce the risk of accidents, a domestic research institute has developed 'glowing lanes.'



LED wires are embedded next to the existing lane markings, 1 cm wide and deep, to illuminate them like lights.



On dark curved roads where streetlights are off, it can be so dark that you can't even tell it's a road, and nothing is visible beyond the vehicle headlights, increasing the risk of accidents.



Let's compare this road with the installation of glowing lanes.



While the existing lane markings are visible only up to 50-60 meters ahead, the glowing lanes are clearly visible even from 100 meters away.



The power for the glowing lanes is supplied by streetlights or solar panels, and the electricity cost for 150 meters of lane marking is about 150,000 won, which is equivalent to keeping one streetlight on.



Durability is key, and it is designed to withstand the weight of vehicles, including those that are overloaded.



[Choi Ji-young/Senior Researcher, Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology: "We are embedding the glowing lanes in a way that they do not break even when vehicles are on them, by fitting them into a narrow area."]



Glowing lanes have been installed on some roads in Seoul and Ulsan.



If the safety effects are proven in the future, the installation sections are expected to increase.



This is KBS News Shin Ji-soo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!