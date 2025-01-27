News 9

K-Fashion in Paris

[Anchor]

Amid the K-content craze, Korean clothing brands are targeting Paris, the fashion capital of the world.

Brands that have consistently participated in fashion shows in Paris are now intensifying their efforts to enter the local market.

This is reporter Ahn Da-young from Paris.

[Report]

Models walk out in a large, warehouse-like space.

The decorative collars that wrap around the neck and the elaborate sleeve decorations stand out, inspired by the fashion of the Baroque era.

By adding experimental elements that break conventions, they showcase a style that is both classical and unique.

[Amelie Lori/Audience: "I really liked the silhouette. Each outfit told a complete story, and I felt like I was transported back to the past."]

This is a Korean brand that has been participating in Paris Fashion Week, one of the four major fashion weeks in the world, since 2006.

Riding the recent K-content wave, it opened a menswear store in Paris last year and plans to open a womenswear store this year.

[Song Ji-o/Designer: "Recently, there are many (Korean) contents that have been highlighted and are standing out in various fields, so the French people find them very attractive."]

This brand has also been participating in Paris Fashion Week for nearly 20 years.

Paris, the heart of fashion, serves as a platform for brands to gain global recognition and grow.

[Jung Wook-jun/Creative Director: "I think Paris is greatly helping in growing creative fashion globally. They also mention K-designers, and I am proud to hear that."]

Korean fashion brands are now actively targeting the French market by moving beyond fashion show stages to open standalone stores.

The overseas expansion, which was previously focused on high-end brands, is now spreading to mid-range and low-end brands as well.

This is Ahn Da-young from KBS News in Paris.

