SSG Landers' new 2nd team manager

The professional baseball team SSG Landers has appointed Park Jeong-kwon as the new 2nd team manager, who previously led the golden age of SK Wyverns.



SSG announced that they have selected the new manager Park Jeong-kwon for the 2nd team, which became vacant due to the resignation of manager Park Jeong-tae.



Manager Park Jeong-kwon was a key hitter for the team, winning the MVP in the 2010 Korean Series, and has served as a hitting coach since 2020.



