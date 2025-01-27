Yoon on his indictment

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Regarding the prosecution's indictment, President Yoon stated, "This is something I started with determination from the beginning."



He also mentioned that he would face the situation confidently, trusting the people.



The political battle over the prosecution's dention and indictment continued today (1.27).



Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.



[Report]



Ahead of the National Assembly's vote on the impeachment motion, President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed his intention to fight alongside the people.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol/Dec. 12: "If I had only thought about preserving my position, I wouldn't have had to confront the forces that disrupt the constitution, and I certainly wouldn't have declared emergency martial law as I did this time."]



It is reported that he expressed a similar stance even after the prosecution's indictment.



He reportedly told his close aides, "This was something I started with determination from the beginning to correct the country," and "As it is my duty as president, let's face this confidently together with the people."



It seemed to be his way of suggesting to repond calmly to the situation when his aides and legal team pointed out that there were many illegal elements in the investigation process.



The political battle over the indictment is intensifying.



The People Power Party emphasized that the prosecution, which has been reduced to a subcontractor of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), made a clear misjudgment. They announced plans to push for the abolition of the CIO and a revision of the investigative powers between the police and the prosecution.



They also urged that the court should grant bail to lead to the release of the detainee and the dismissal of the charges, stressing that no procedural disputes should remain during the trial process.



The Democratic Party criticized the People Power Party for its double standards, accusing them of preparing for an early presidential election while simultaneously undermining the entire judicial system by criticizing the detention and indictment process.



Some lawmakers posted on social media that they could relax during this holiday season due to President Yoon's indictment, expressing that it was a happy situation that kept them awake at night.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



