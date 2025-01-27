Woori Bank ties for 1st place

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In women's professional basketball, Woori Bank has defeated Hana Bank and climbed back to a tie for first place.



Rookie Lee Min-ji, who is considered the future of Woori Bank, shone brightly with a personal best of 15 points.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.



[Report]



A rookie born in 2006 who hasn't even graduated high school yet.



The youngest, Lee Min-ji, was quite nervous with the coach's tactical instructions, but she was different on the court.



In the second quarter, with Hana Bank trailing by five points, Lee confidently sank three consecutive three-pointers.



[Commentary: "Lee Min-ji's role is really clear. She holds her position in the corner and throws the pass that Kim Dan-bi delivers without hesitation!"]



In the third quarter, she made quick drives reminiscent of ace Kim Dan-bi, penetrating the paint, and her third three-pointer in the final fourth quarter was also accurate.



With a personal best of 15 points, she has continued to score double digits for three consecutive games, leading Woori Bank to its third straight win.



Despite Coach We Sung-woo's scolding for defensive mistakes, Lee Min-ji was bold on the court, but in her first interview, she reverted to the appearance of a young student.



[Lee Min-ji/Woori Bank: "Um... I just thought simply to shoot whenever I had the chance, and I think I was lucky that they went in."]



While Woori Bank has risen to a tie for first place with BNK, Hana Bank remains at the bottom with six consecutive losses.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



