News 9

Woori Bank ties for 1st place

입력 2025.01.27 (23:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In women's professional basketball, Woori Bank has defeated Hana Bank and climbed back to a tie for first place.

Rookie Lee Min-ji, who is considered the future of Woori Bank, shone brightly with a personal best of 15 points.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.

[Report]

A rookie born in 2006 who hasn't even graduated high school yet.

The youngest, Lee Min-ji, was quite nervous with the coach's tactical instructions, but she was different on the court.

In the second quarter, with Hana Bank trailing by five points, Lee confidently sank three consecutive three-pointers.

[Commentary: "Lee Min-ji's role is really clear. She holds her position in the corner and throws the pass that Kim Dan-bi delivers without hesitation!"]

In the third quarter, she made quick drives reminiscent of ace Kim Dan-bi, penetrating the paint, and her third three-pointer in the final fourth quarter was also accurate.

With a personal best of 15 points, she has continued to score double digits for three consecutive games, leading Woori Bank to its third straight win.

Despite Coach We Sung-woo's scolding for defensive mistakes, Lee Min-ji was bold on the court, but in her first interview, she reverted to the appearance of a young student.

[Lee Min-ji/Woori Bank: "Um... I just thought simply to shoot whenever I had the chance, and I think I was lucky that they went in."]

While Woori Bank has risen to a tie for first place with BNK, Hana Bank remains at the bottom with six consecutive losses.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Woori Bank ties for 1st place
    • 입력 2025-01-27 23:58:29
    News 9
[Anchor]

In women's professional basketball, Woori Bank has defeated Hana Bank and climbed back to a tie for first place.

Rookie Lee Min-ji, who is considered the future of Woori Bank, shone brightly with a personal best of 15 points.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.

[Report]

A rookie born in 2006 who hasn't even graduated high school yet.

The youngest, Lee Min-ji, was quite nervous with the coach's tactical instructions, but she was different on the court.

In the second quarter, with Hana Bank trailing by five points, Lee confidently sank three consecutive three-pointers.

[Commentary: "Lee Min-ji's role is really clear. She holds her position in the corner and throws the pass that Kim Dan-bi delivers without hesitation!"]

In the third quarter, she made quick drives reminiscent of ace Kim Dan-bi, penetrating the paint, and her third three-pointer in the final fourth quarter was also accurate.

With a personal best of 15 points, she has continued to score double digits for three consecutive games, leading Woori Bank to its third straight win.

Despite Coach We Sung-woo's scolding for defensive mistakes, Lee Min-ji was bold on the court, but in her first interview, she reverted to the appearance of a young student.

[Lee Min-ji/Woori Bank: "Um... I just thought simply to shoot whenever I had the chance, and I think I was lucky that they went in."]

While Woori Bank has risen to a tie for first place with BNK, Hana Bank remains at the bottom with six consecutive losses.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.
허솔지
허솔지 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[여론조사] “국힘 35% vs 민주 37%”…<br>탄핵 이전 지지세 회복

[여론조사] “국힘 35% vs 민주 37%”…탄핵 이전 지지세 회복
중부·전북 등 ‘대설특보’…<br>폭설에 한파까지

중부·전북 등 ‘대설특보’…폭설에 한파까지
눈길에 곳곳서 추돌사고…<br>“빙판길 운전 주의”

눈길에 곳곳서 추돌사고…“빙판길 운전 주의”
형사재판·탄핵심판 동시 진행<br>…정지 요청 가능성도

형사재판·탄핵심판 동시 진행…정지 요청 가능성도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.