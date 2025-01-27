Tottenham suffers 4th straight loss

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Tottenham, which has not won in the league since the new year, has fallen into a crisis, losing to Leicester City and suffering a fourth consecutive league defeat.



Remaining in 15th place, Tottenham now finds itself in a position where it must worry about falling into the relegation zone.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



[Report]



Led by Son Heung-min, Tottenham knocked on Leicester City's goal and took the lead with a header goal from Richarlison in the 33rd minute of the first half.



However, the joy of the opening goal was short-lived as they conceded an equalizer to Jamie Vardy right at the start of the second half, and just three minutes later, they were hit with a comeback goal by Khannouss.



Tottenham launched a late offensive, but failed to break through Leicester City's goal and ultimately lost 2-1.



With four consecutive league defeats and a dismal record of 1 draw and 6 losses in the last 7 matches, Tottenham remains in 15th place, now just 8 points ahead of 18th place Wolverhampton, who are in the relegation zone.



[Son Heung-min: "It's painful to say, scoring goals is so hard but sometimes conceding goals is way too easy than scoring goals."]



As calls for the dismissal of coach Postecoglou grow louder, Tottenham will attempt to break their league losing streak next week in an away match against Brentford.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!