Tottenham suffers 4th straight loss
Tottenham, which has not won in the league since the new year, has fallen into a crisis, losing to Leicester City and suffering a fourth consecutive league defeat.
Remaining in 15th place, Tottenham now finds itself in a position where it must worry about falling into the relegation zone.
Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.
[Report]
Led by Son Heung-min, Tottenham knocked on Leicester City's goal and took the lead with a header goal from Richarlison in the 33rd minute of the first half.
However, the joy of the opening goal was short-lived as they conceded an equalizer to Jamie Vardy right at the start of the second half, and just three minutes later, they were hit with a comeback goal by Khannouss.
Tottenham launched a late offensive, but failed to break through Leicester City's goal and ultimately lost 2-1.
With four consecutive league defeats and a dismal record of 1 draw and 6 losses in the last 7 matches, Tottenham remains in 15th place, now just 8 points ahead of 18th place Wolverhampton, who are in the relegation zone.
[Son Heung-min: "It's painful to say, scoring goals is so hard but sometimes conceding goals is way too easy than scoring goals."]
As calls for the dismissal of coach Postecoglou grow louder, Tottenham will attempt to break their league losing streak next week in an away match against Brentford.
KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
