22nd win for Geumgang Jangsa

During the Korean Folk Wrestling Competition on the Lunar New Year holiday, Choi Jeong-man achieved a thrilling comeback victory and claimed his 22nd Geumgang Jangsa title.



In the final match, Choi, who was on the verge of defeat after losing the first two rounds, won the third round with a reversal technique and tied the score at 2-2 with a leg trip.



Choi Jeong-man secured his victory with another leg trip in the final round, clinching his 22nd Geumgang Jangsa title.



