News 9

Rising skater Lee Youn-ho

입력 2025.01.28 (00:23)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A promising figure skater who seems to have jumped straight out of an animation is drawing attention in the Korean men's figure skating scene.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung met with Lee Youn-ho, who is determined to dedicate everything on the ice for future Olympic medals.

[Report]

["Wealth, fame, power! A man who has everything in this world."]

Like the protagonist 'Luffy' from the famous animation 'One Piece,' he energetically glides across the rink, and during his free skating, he transforms into the game character 'Super Mario' to showcase his charm.

13-year-old figure skating prodigy Lee Youn-ho has dominated the junior division with his unique style and skills.

[Lee Youn-ho/Bucheon Jungheung Elementary: "Expressions and such are very important in competitions, so I practice those a lot."]

His powerful jumps, which emanate from his small frame, are his signature moves.

In particular, he has shown remarkable ability by successfully executing five types of triple jumps in competitions, even before he has been training in figure skating for three years.

[Lee Youn-ho/Bucheon Jungheung Elementary: "When I land, it feels really refreshing and exhilarating."]

Although he still has a long way to go, Lee Youn-ho dreams of becoming the new protagonist in men's figure skating, dedicating everything like his favorite animation character.

[Lee Youn-ho/Bucheon Jungheung Elementary: "Since it's something I want to do, I feel like I should sacrifice my body a little bit. I want to win at least one Olympic gold medal."]

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Rising skater Lee Youn-ho
    • 입력 2025-01-28 00:23:33
    News 9
[Anchor]

A promising figure skater who seems to have jumped straight out of an animation is drawing attention in the Korean men's figure skating scene.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung met with Lee Youn-ho, who is determined to dedicate everything on the ice for future Olympic medals.

[Report]

["Wealth, fame, power! A man who has everything in this world."]

Like the protagonist 'Luffy' from the famous animation 'One Piece,' he energetically glides across the rink, and during his free skating, he transforms into the game character 'Super Mario' to showcase his charm.

13-year-old figure skating prodigy Lee Youn-ho has dominated the junior division with his unique style and skills.

[Lee Youn-ho/Bucheon Jungheung Elementary: "Expressions and such are very important in competitions, so I practice those a lot."]

His powerful jumps, which emanate from his small frame, are his signature moves.

In particular, he has shown remarkable ability by successfully executing five types of triple jumps in competitions, even before he has been training in figure skating for three years.

[Lee Youn-ho/Bucheon Jungheung Elementary: "When I land, it feels really refreshing and exhilarating."]

Although he still has a long way to go, Lee Youn-ho dreams of becoming the new protagonist in men's figure skating, dedicating everything like his favorite animation character.

[Lee Youn-ho/Bucheon Jungheung Elementary: "Since it's something I want to do, I feel like I should sacrifice my body a little bit. I want to win at least one Olympic gold medal."]

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.
이무형
이무형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[여론조사] “국힘 35% vs 민주 37%”…<br>탄핵 이전 지지세 회복

[여론조사] “국힘 35% vs 민주 37%”…탄핵 이전 지지세 회복
중부·전북 등 ‘대설특보’…<br>폭설에 한파까지

중부·전북 등 ‘대설특보’…폭설에 한파까지
눈길에 곳곳서 추돌사고…<br>“빙판길 운전 주의”

눈길에 곳곳서 추돌사고…“빙판길 운전 주의”
형사재판·탄핵심판 동시 진행<br>…정지 요청 가능성도

형사재판·탄핵심판 동시 진행…정지 요청 가능성도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.