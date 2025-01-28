Rising skater Lee Youn-ho

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A promising figure skater who seems to have jumped straight out of an animation is drawing attention in the Korean men's figure skating scene.



Reporter Lee Mu-hyung met with Lee Youn-ho, who is determined to dedicate everything on the ice for future Olympic medals.



[Report]



["Wealth, fame, power! A man who has everything in this world."]



Like the protagonist 'Luffy' from the famous animation 'One Piece,' he energetically glides across the rink, and during his free skating, he transforms into the game character 'Super Mario' to showcase his charm.



13-year-old figure skating prodigy Lee Youn-ho has dominated the junior division with his unique style and skills.



[Lee Youn-ho/Bucheon Jungheung Elementary: "Expressions and such are very important in competitions, so I practice those a lot."]



His powerful jumps, which emanate from his small frame, are his signature moves.



In particular, he has shown remarkable ability by successfully executing five types of triple jumps in competitions, even before he has been training in figure skating for three years.



[Lee Youn-ho/Bucheon Jungheung Elementary: "When I land, it feels really refreshing and exhilarating."]



Although he still has a long way to go, Lee Youn-ho dreams of becoming the new protagonist in men's figure skating, dedicating everything like his favorite animation character.



[Lee Youn-ho/Bucheon Jungheung Elementary: "Since it's something I want to do, I feel like I should sacrifice my body a little bit. I want to win at least one Olympic gold medal."]



This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



