Traffic accidents on snowy roads

[Anchor]



As the Lunar New Year approaches, heavy snow and cold waves are continuing on the roads as families and relatives travel to meet each other.



With the highways already congested, the addition of snow, ice, and unfortunate accidents has made the journey perilous.



Please drive very carefully.



Our first report comes from reporter Jeong Hae-joo.



[Report]



A black sedan that veered off the road is buried in snow.



Even the vehicles deployed for snow removal have skidded and fallen onto the snow.



Numerous accidents have occurred on roads nationwide due to the heavy snowfall.



An SUV and a cargo truck were involved in a collision.



Passengers exited the vehicle and took refuge on the shoulder.



In an accident near the Pyeongtaek Tunnel on the Pyeongtaek-Jecheon Expressway around 4:30 PM today, two passengers in the SUV were seriously injured and transported to the hospital.



On this expessway between Pyeongtaek and Anseong Interchange, three rear-end collisions occurred within 30 minutes from 9:30 AM, contributing to a total of five accidents throughout the day, earning a notorious reputation for icy conditions.



Near the Bukcheonan Interchange on the Gyeongbu Expressway, accidents occurred in both directions, causing over two hours of traffic congestion.



Five buses and two passenger cars collided in succession in each direction, injuring eight people.



Earlier in the morning, a collision occurred between a highway bus and a passenger car near the Gwangcheon Interchange on the West Coast Expressway due to slippery conditions, injuring six passengers on the bus, and in the early hours, a tank truck and large vehicles overturned on the icy road.



Due to heavy snowfall and resulting accidents, vehicles have been moving at a crawl throughout the day.



KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.



