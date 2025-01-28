News 9

Traffic accidents on snowy roads

입력 2025.01.28 (22:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the Lunar New Year approaches, heavy snow and cold waves are continuing on the roads as families and relatives travel to meet each other.

With the highways already congested, the addition of snow, ice, and unfortunate accidents has made the journey perilous.

Please drive very carefully.

Our first report comes from reporter Jeong Hae-joo.

[Report]

A black sedan that veered off the road is buried in snow.

Even the vehicles deployed for snow removal have skidded and fallen onto the snow.

Numerous accidents have occurred on roads nationwide due to the heavy snowfall.

An SUV and a cargo truck were involved in a collision.

Passengers exited the vehicle and took refuge on the shoulder.

In an accident near the Pyeongtaek Tunnel on the Pyeongtaek-Jecheon Expressway around 4:30 PM today, two passengers in the SUV were seriously injured and transported to the hospital.

On this expessway between Pyeongtaek and Anseong Interchange, three rear-end collisions occurred within 30 minutes from 9:30 AM, contributing to a total of five accidents throughout the day, earning a notorious reputation for icy conditions.

Near the Bukcheonan Interchange on the Gyeongbu Expressway, accidents occurred in both directions, causing over two hours of traffic congestion.

Five buses and two passenger cars collided in succession in each direction, injuring eight people.

Earlier in the morning, a collision occurred between a highway bus and a passenger car near the Gwangcheon Interchange on the West Coast Expressway due to slippery conditions, injuring six passengers on the bus, and in the early hours, a tank truck and large vehicles overturned on the icy road.

Due to heavy snowfall and resulting accidents, vehicles have been moving at a crawl throughout the day.

KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Traffic accidents on snowy roads
    • 입력 2025-01-28 22:21:13
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the Lunar New Year approaches, heavy snow and cold waves are continuing on the roads as families and relatives travel to meet each other.

With the highways already congested, the addition of snow, ice, and unfortunate accidents has made the journey perilous.

Please drive very carefully.

Our first report comes from reporter Jeong Hae-joo.

[Report]

A black sedan that veered off the road is buried in snow.

Even the vehicles deployed for snow removal have skidded and fallen onto the snow.

Numerous accidents have occurred on roads nationwide due to the heavy snowfall.

An SUV and a cargo truck were involved in a collision.

Passengers exited the vehicle and took refuge on the shoulder.

In an accident near the Pyeongtaek Tunnel on the Pyeongtaek-Jecheon Expressway around 4:30 PM today, two passengers in the SUV were seriously injured and transported to the hospital.

On this expessway between Pyeongtaek and Anseong Interchange, three rear-end collisions occurred within 30 minutes from 9:30 AM, contributing to a total of five accidents throughout the day, earning a notorious reputation for icy conditions.

Near the Bukcheonan Interchange on the Gyeongbu Expressway, accidents occurred in both directions, causing over two hours of traffic congestion.

Five buses and two passenger cars collided in succession in each direction, injuring eight people.

Earlier in the morning, a collision occurred between a highway bus and a passenger car near the Gwangcheon Interchange on the West Coast Expressway due to slippery conditions, injuring six passengers on the bus, and in the early hours, a tank truck and large vehicles overturned on the icy road.

Due to heavy snowfall and resulting accidents, vehicles have been moving at a crawl throughout the day.

KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.
정해주
정해주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 부산 김해공항서 에어부산 항공기에 불…169명 대피

[속보] 부산 김해공항서 에어부산 항공기에 불…169명 대피
쾅! 쾅! 쾅!…폭설 속 눈길 교통사고에 고속도로 몸살

쾅! 쾅! 쾅!…폭설 속 눈길 교통사고에 고속도로 몸살
폭설에 KTX·SRT 서행…하늘·바닷길도 막혀

폭설에 KTX·SRT 서행…하늘·바닷길도 막혀
충청·호남 내일까지 최대 15cm 눈…밤사이 기온 뚝

충청·호남 내일까지 최대 15cm 눈…밤사이 기온 뚝
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.