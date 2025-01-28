News 9

Snow and winds disrupt travel

입력 2025.01.28 (22:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (1.28), heavy snowfall, cold waves, and strong winds made it difficult to use other means of transportation as well.

Trains slowed down and were delayed one after another.

Flights were also delayed and canceled, and ferries were stranded.

Reporter Hanuri has the details.

[Report]

Everything has stopped, and inside the Suseo high-speed train is dark.

Only the announcement screen is barely visible.

[Announcement: "The train is currently undergoing an emergency vehicle inspection before arriving at Dongtan Station. We are doing our best to restore operations."]

The SRT train heading to Suseo has come to a temporary halt.

[SRT Passenger: "They said they would turn off all the power. It moved at a slow speed. So in the end, it was delayed by about 40 minutes. I thought it would be fortunate if we at least arrived...."]

Due to heavy snowfall and cold waves today, the SRT experienced delays as trains were operated slowly on some sections, including the Gyeongbu Line.

KTX also faced delays throughout the day.

[Announcement: "KTX 217 train is delayed by about 31 minutes due to severe weather conditions."]

Korail stated that they operated slowly on major sections such as the Gyeongbu Line and Honam, Gangneung, and Jungang Lines in preparation for any accidents due to heavy snowfall.

As a result, trains were delayed by an average of 10 to 30 minutes.

[Oh Eun-seok/Yangcheon-gu, Seoul: "I think it arrived about 30 minutes late. I was supposed to meet my friends so I scheduled it based on the original train reservation time...."]

With heavy snow falling, air travel was also disrupted.

At Incheon International Airport alone, 59 flights were delayed due to worsening weather, and 41 domestic and international flights were canceled nationwide.

The combination of heavy snowfall and strong winds also disrupted ferry services.

91 ferries on 70 routes experienced operational disruptions, including cancellations.

This is KBS News, Hanuri.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Snow and winds disrupt travel
    • 입력 2025-01-28 22:21:19
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (1.28), heavy snowfall, cold waves, and strong winds made it difficult to use other means of transportation as well.

Trains slowed down and were delayed one after another.

Flights were also delayed and canceled, and ferries were stranded.

Reporter Hanuri has the details.

[Report]

Everything has stopped, and inside the Suseo high-speed train is dark.

Only the announcement screen is barely visible.

[Announcement: "The train is currently undergoing an emergency vehicle inspection before arriving at Dongtan Station. We are doing our best to restore operations."]

The SRT train heading to Suseo has come to a temporary halt.

[SRT Passenger: "They said they would turn off all the power. It moved at a slow speed. So in the end, it was delayed by about 40 minutes. I thought it would be fortunate if we at least arrived...."]

Due to heavy snowfall and cold waves today, the SRT experienced delays as trains were operated slowly on some sections, including the Gyeongbu Line.

KTX also faced delays throughout the day.

[Announcement: "KTX 217 train is delayed by about 31 minutes due to severe weather conditions."]

Korail stated that they operated slowly on major sections such as the Gyeongbu Line and Honam, Gangneung, and Jungang Lines in preparation for any accidents due to heavy snowfall.

As a result, trains were delayed by an average of 10 to 30 minutes.

[Oh Eun-seok/Yangcheon-gu, Seoul: "I think it arrived about 30 minutes late. I was supposed to meet my friends so I scheduled it based on the original train reservation time...."]

With heavy snow falling, air travel was also disrupted.

At Incheon International Airport alone, 59 flights were delayed due to worsening weather, and 41 domestic and international flights were canceled nationwide.

The combination of heavy snowfall and strong winds also disrupted ferry services.

91 ferries on 70 routes experienced operational disruptions, including cancellations.

This is KBS News, Hanuri.
하누리
하누리 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 부산 김해공항서 에어부산 항공기에 불…169명 대피

[속보] 부산 김해공항서 에어부산 항공기에 불…169명 대피
쾅! 쾅! 쾅!…폭설 속 눈길 교통사고에 고속도로 몸살

쾅! 쾅! 쾅!…폭설 속 눈길 교통사고에 고속도로 몸살
폭설에 KTX·SRT 서행…하늘·바닷길도 막혀

폭설에 KTX·SRT 서행…하늘·바닷길도 막혀
충청·호남 내일까지 최대 15cm 눈…밤사이 기온 뚝

충청·호남 내일까지 최대 15cm 눈…밤사이 기온 뚝
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.