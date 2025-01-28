Snow and winds disrupt travel

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (1.28), heavy snowfall, cold waves, and strong winds made it difficult to use other means of transportation as well.



Trains slowed down and were delayed one after another.



Flights were also delayed and canceled, and ferries were stranded.



Reporter Hanuri has the details.



[Report]



Everything has stopped, and inside the Suseo high-speed train is dark.



Only the announcement screen is barely visible.



[Announcement: "The train is currently undergoing an emergency vehicle inspection before arriving at Dongtan Station. We are doing our best to restore operations."]



The SRT train heading to Suseo has come to a temporary halt.



[SRT Passenger: "They said they would turn off all the power. It moved at a slow speed. So in the end, it was delayed by about 40 minutes. I thought it would be fortunate if we at least arrived...."]



Due to heavy snowfall and cold waves today, the SRT experienced delays as trains were operated slowly on some sections, including the Gyeongbu Line.



KTX also faced delays throughout the day.



[Announcement: "KTX 217 train is delayed by about 31 minutes due to severe weather conditions."]



Korail stated that they operated slowly on major sections such as the Gyeongbu Line and Honam, Gangneung, and Jungang Lines in preparation for any accidents due to heavy snowfall.



As a result, trains were delayed by an average of 10 to 30 minutes.



[Oh Eun-seok/Yangcheon-gu, Seoul: "I think it arrived about 30 minutes late. I was supposed to meet my friends so I scheduled it based on the original train reservation time...."]



With heavy snow falling, air travel was also disrupted.



At Incheon International Airport alone, 59 flights were delayed due to worsening weather, and 41 domestic and international flights were canceled nationwide.



The combination of heavy snowfall and strong winds also disrupted ferry services.



91 ferries on 70 routes experienced operational disruptions, including cancellations.



This is KBS News, Hanuri.



