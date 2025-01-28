News 9

Heavy snow warning across Jeonbuk

[Anchor]

Today (1.28), heavy snowfall exceeding 30cm fell in the Jeonbuk region.

A heavy snow warning is still in effect.

Let's go to the scene.

Reporter Seo Yoon-deok! It is said that the snow will continue until tomorrow (1.29).

How are the road conditions?

[Report]

The heavy snowfall that had been pouring all day has now weakened.

However, as night falls, the snow that accumulated during the day is freezing.

Roads may be slippery, so vehicles should reduce speed and maintain a safe distance.

In the Jeonbuk region, places like Imsil recorded 35.8cm, Jinan 28.5cm, Jangsu 23cm, and Jeonju 14.5cm of snowfall, all exceeding 10cm.

Additionally, heavy snow warnings have been issued for Jinan, Jangsu, Namwon, Imsil, and Sunchang, with heavy snow advisories in effect for all 14 cities and counties for the second day.

Damage from the heavy snowfall has also been reported.

In Wanju, the roofs of two livestock barns collapsed under the weight of the snow, but fortunately, no one was injured.

Furthermore, Banyongjae and Seoguijae roads in Jinan, as well as Muryong Pass in Jangsu, have been closed, and all flights and ferries have been canceled.

This snowfall is expected to bring an additional 5 to 10cm, with some areas receiving up to 15cm more by tomorrow afternoon.

Heavy snowfall of 1 to 3cm per hour is also anticipated until tomorrow morning.

There are concerns about the cold wave as well.

Tomorrow morning, the minimum temperature in inland areas is expected to drop close to minus 10 degrees Celsius, and with strong winds, the perceived temperature will be even lower.

This has been Seo Yoon-deok from KBS News reporting from the Honam Expressway in Wanju, Jeonbuk.

공지·정정

