Heavy snow hits Chungcheong

[Anchor]



A heavy snow warning has been issued across the Chungcheong region.



There have been several incidents of facilities collapsing under the weight of the heavy snow.



Let's go to Daejeon.



Reporter Lee Yeon-kyung! The snow doesn't seem to be stopping at all.



[Report]



Yes, the snow has been alternating between heavy and light, and as you can see, it is currently in a temporary lull.



In particular, snow clouds developed over the West Sea are bringing heavy snowfall in some areas, with accumulations of 1 to 2 cm per hour.



Currently, a heavy snow advisory is in effect for all areas of Daejeon, Sejong, and South Chungcheong Province.



Additionally, a strong wind and wave advisory is also in effect for the west coast region.



Since yesterday (1.27), significant snowfall has accumulated, with Gyeryongsan recording 30 cm, Dangjin 23.2 cm, Buyeo 22 cm, Cheongyang 20 cm, and Daejeon 13.3 cm.



Most areas have recorded the highest snowfall of this winter, and particularly in Buyeo, it is the most snow recorded in January since weather observations began.



Due to the heavy snowfall, ferry operations have been suspended, and city bus services have been halted or delayed in some areas including Gongju, Buyeo, Cheongyang, and Nonsan.



There have also been reports of damage to facilities, with part of a pig farm collapsing in Nonsan and Cheongyang, and the roof of a dairy farm collapsing in Dangjin.



The snow is expected to continue until tomorrow afternoon (1.29), which is the Lunar New Year.



An additional 5 to 10 cm of snow is expected, with some areas receiving more than 15 cm.



While snow removal operations are underway, it is anticipated that snow will accumulate and freeze overnight, creating icy roads and slippery conditions, so special caution is needed for those traveling home.



This has been KBS News Lee Yeon-kyung reporting from Daejeon.



