News 9

Heavy snow hits Chungcheong

입력 2025.01.28 (22:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A heavy snow warning has been issued across the Chungcheong region.

There have been several incidents of facilities collapsing under the weight of the heavy snow.

Let's go to Daejeon.

Reporter Lee Yeon-kyung! The snow doesn't seem to be stopping at all.

[Report]

Yes, the snow has been alternating between heavy and light, and as you can see, it is currently in a temporary lull.

In particular, snow clouds developed over the West Sea are bringing heavy snowfall in some areas, with accumulations of 1 to 2 cm per hour.

Currently, a heavy snow advisory is in effect for all areas of Daejeon, Sejong, and South Chungcheong Province.

Additionally, a strong wind and wave advisory is also in effect for the west coast region.

Since yesterday (1.27), significant snowfall has accumulated, with Gyeryongsan recording 30 cm, Dangjin 23.2 cm, Buyeo 22 cm, Cheongyang 20 cm, and Daejeon 13.3 cm.

Most areas have recorded the highest snowfall of this winter, and particularly in Buyeo, it is the most snow recorded in January since weather observations began.

Due to the heavy snowfall, ferry operations have been suspended, and city bus services have been halted or delayed in some areas including Gongju, Buyeo, Cheongyang, and Nonsan.

There have also been reports of damage to facilities, with part of a pig farm collapsing in Nonsan and Cheongyang, and the roof of a dairy farm collapsing in Dangjin.

The snow is expected to continue until tomorrow afternoon (1.29), which is the Lunar New Year.

An additional 5 to 10 cm of snow is expected, with some areas receiving more than 15 cm.

While snow removal operations are underway, it is anticipated that snow will accumulate and freeze overnight, creating icy roads and slippery conditions, so special caution is needed for those traveling home.

This has been KBS News Lee Yeon-kyung reporting from Daejeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Heavy snow hits Chungcheong
    • 입력 2025-01-28 22:34:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

A heavy snow warning has been issued across the Chungcheong region.

There have been several incidents of facilities collapsing under the weight of the heavy snow.

Let's go to Daejeon.

Reporter Lee Yeon-kyung! The snow doesn't seem to be stopping at all.

[Report]

Yes, the snow has been alternating between heavy and light, and as you can see, it is currently in a temporary lull.

In particular, snow clouds developed over the West Sea are bringing heavy snowfall in some areas, with accumulations of 1 to 2 cm per hour.

Currently, a heavy snow advisory is in effect for all areas of Daejeon, Sejong, and South Chungcheong Province.

Additionally, a strong wind and wave advisory is also in effect for the west coast region.

Since yesterday (1.27), significant snowfall has accumulated, with Gyeryongsan recording 30 cm, Dangjin 23.2 cm, Buyeo 22 cm, Cheongyang 20 cm, and Daejeon 13.3 cm.

Most areas have recorded the highest snowfall of this winter, and particularly in Buyeo, it is the most snow recorded in January since weather observations began.

Due to the heavy snowfall, ferry operations have been suspended, and city bus services have been halted or delayed in some areas including Gongju, Buyeo, Cheongyang, and Nonsan.

There have also been reports of damage to facilities, with part of a pig farm collapsing in Nonsan and Cheongyang, and the roof of a dairy farm collapsing in Dangjin.

The snow is expected to continue until tomorrow afternoon (1.29), which is the Lunar New Year.

An additional 5 to 10 cm of snow is expected, with some areas receiving more than 15 cm.

While snow removal operations are underway, it is anticipated that snow will accumulate and freeze overnight, creating icy roads and slippery conditions, so special caution is needed for those traveling home.

This has been KBS News Lee Yeon-kyung reporting from Daejeon.
이연경
이연경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김해공항서 에어부산 항공기 불…1시간 만에 완진

김해공항서 에어부산 항공기 불…1시간 만에 완진
쾅! 쾅! 쾅!…폭설 속 눈길 교통사고에 고속도로 몸살

쾅! 쾅! 쾅!…폭설 속 눈길 교통사고에 고속도로 몸살
폭설에 KTX·SRT 서행…하늘·바닷길도 막혀

폭설에 KTX·SRT 서행…하늘·바닷길도 막혀
충청·호남 오늘까지 최대 15cm 눈…밤사이 기온 뚝

충청·호남 오늘까지 최대 15cm 눈…밤사이 기온 뚝
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.