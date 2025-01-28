Snowfall to last through holiday

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Let's find out how long this snow will continue and whether the weather will be okay for those returning Seoul during the remaining holiday.



We connect to the Disaster Media Center.



Reporter Lee Se-heum! First, where is the snow falling heavily right now?



[Reporter]



Let's first look at the radar images.



Unlike this morning when snow clouds formed over the West Sea and moved deep inland, it is currently snowing at a rate of 1 to 3cm per hour, mainly in the inland areas of Chungcheong and Jeonbuk.



It seems that snow of similar intensity will continue in these areas until tonight (1.28).



As the snow cloud band moves south, the snowfall in the metropolitan area, Gangwon, and Yeongnam regions is subsiding.



Here is the snowfall status since yesterday (1.27).



In the metropolitan area, there was a peak of 16cm in Gwanak-gu, Seoul, and 26.6cm in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, while 35cm was recorded in Hoengseong, Gangwon Province, and 45 cm in Jincheon, Chungbuk Province.



In Mt. Deokyusan in Muju, Jeonbuk Province, and Bonghwa in Gyeongbuk Province, more than 30cm of snow has also accumulated.



Currently, heavy snow warnings are still in effect for Chungcheong, Honam, and the western inland of Gyeongnam regions.



The warnings for the metropolitan area, and Gangwon and Gyeongbuk provinces have all been lifted.



The inland areas of Jeonbuk, where a heavy snow warning is in effect, currently have the highest risk of damage.



More than 15cm of snow is forecasted for the inland areas of Chungcheong and Honam until tomorrow (1.29).



Tomorrow, strong snow of 1 to 3cm per hour will fall in Chungcheong and Honam, as well as Jeju Island, under the influence of northwesterly winds.



The mountainous areas of Jeju are expected to receive up to 15cm, while most regions across the country, except the southern coast of Gyeongnam, are expected to receive an additional 1 to 5cm of snow, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.



[Anchor]



With many places covered in snow, a cold wave is also forecasted, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, temperatures will drop significantly.



On the day of the Lunar New Year tomorrow, the morning temperature in Seoul will be minus 7 degrees Celsius, and the day after tomorrow (1.30) it will drop to minus 9 degrees.



Strong winds will blow nationwide, making the perceived temperature even lower.



A cold wave warning has also been issued for some areas in western Gangwon, Gyeonggi, Gyeongbuk, and Chungbuk provinces.



There is a high possibility that the fallen snow will freeze.



Those driving on the return trip should exercise extra caution.



This has been a report from the Disaster Media Center.



