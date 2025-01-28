News 9

60% favor impeachment of Yoon

[Anchor]

We bring you the results of a public opinion poll conducted by KBS ahead of the Lunar New Year, following yesterday's (1.27) report.

When asked what decision the Constitutional Court should make regarding the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol, 60% responded that it should be upheld, while 36% said it should be dismissed.

Compared to the end of last year, public opinion regarding 'dismissal' has shown a slight increase.

First, we have Lee Yoo-min with the report.

[Report]

On the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol, 60% of respondents said the Constitutional Court should uphold the impeachment, while 36% said it should be dismissed.

Compared to the New Year poll, the response for 'upholding impeachment' has decreased by 9 percentage points, while 'dismissal of impeachment' has increased by 10 percentage points.

Among the centrist group, 73% supported upholding, while 25% supported dismissal; among those who identified as non-partisan, 63% supported upholding and 24% supported dismissal.

Over the past month, there has been little change among progressive and centrist groups, but support for 'dismissal of impeachment' has significantly increased among conservatives.

[Lee Joon-han/Professor of Political Science at Incheon National University: "Even after the arrest, the rallying of support has not wavered and is accelerating, which is why the approval rating for the People Power Party continues to rise, and opposition to impeachment is becoming stronger..."]

Regarding the arrest and detention of President Yoon led by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, 57% said it was "a lawful measure necessary for the investigation," while 40% viewed it as "an illegal action by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which has no authority to investigate insurrection."

The belief that "the arrest and detention were lawful" was higher among respondents under 50 and those with progressive and centrist views, while the perception of "illegal action" was higher among those aged 70 and above and conservatives.

Following the Constitutional Court’s recent dismissal of the impeachment motion against Korea Communications Commission Chair Lee Jin-sook, several other impeachment cases led by the opposition—targeting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, the Minister of Justice, and the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection—are still pending.

When asked about the series of impeachment motions against cabinet members, 47% responded that it was "an excessive use of power that paralyzes government functions," while 44% said it was "a legitimate use of authority to check the government," all of which were within the margin of error.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

