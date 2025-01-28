News 9

Yoon denies insurrection charges

[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been indicted on charges of being the leader of an insurrection, claimed today (1.28) through his legal team that martial law is not insurrection.

He stated that everything was carried out within the framework of the Constitution, and similar arguments are expected to be made in court as well.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is the first sitting president to be indicted, faces charges of being the leader of an insurrection.

However, during a meeting with his legal team, President Yoon argued that the charges of insurrection do not hold.

"Why is martial law considered an insurrection? How could it be an insurrection?" he reportedly asked, explaining that he declared martial law using his constitutional powers to inform about the crisis of a dictatorship in the National Assembly.

His lawyer, Seok Dong-hyun, reported that he argued there were no casualties or injuries, and not a single politician was arrested or removed, so how could it be considered insurrection.

This contradicts the statements from the martial law command that they received orders from President Yoon to remove members of the National Assembly.

He also mentioned that there was no preparation for political programs regarding the administration and judicial operations under martial law, indicating that there will be fierce legal battles over the 'emergency legislative body' note that has drawn attention in the constitutional court.

It is known that President Yoon personally reviewed each document prepared by his lawyers and discussed strategies for responding to the impeachment trial and criminal trial with them.

The case against President Yoon is expected to be assigned to the criminal division of the Seoul Central District Court as soon as the Lunar New Year holiday ends.

Considering that the pre-trial preparation date will be held within 2 to 3 weeks after the indictment, the trial is expected to start next month.

The detention period is until July 25, and there are predictions that the first trial verdict may come out in July.

If the verdict is not delivered by the end of July, President Yoon will be released and will face trial while not in custody.

This is KBS News Shin Hyun-wook.

