Public opinion survey analysis

[Anchor]

We also looked into the public opinion on Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung's election law trial.

Responses indicating that it should follow the established schedule of the Public Official Election Act were more than twice as many as those who said the duration does not matter for sufficient deliberation.

Next, we have reporter Lee Ye-rin.

[Report]

Lee Jae-myung's first appeal trial in the Public Official Election Act case began 69 days after the initial verdict.

With the sentencing hearing scheduled for the end of February, a verdict is expected to be delivered as early as mid-March, but it will exceed the deadline set by the election law.

When asked about the trial schedule for Lee, 62% said it should be conducted swiftly within three months for the second trial and three months for the third trial according to the election law, while 29% said it should be sufficiently deliberated regardless of the duration.

There was a strong public opinion across all regions, except Honam, that it should proceed according to the law.

Among the Democratic Party supporters and respondents hoping for a change in government, 4 out of 10 believed that the trial schedule for Lee should follow the established timeframe.

Shortly after taking office, U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly expressed his willingness for dialogue with North Korea.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "Now he is a nuclear power. But we got along. I think he'll be happy to see I'm coming back."]

When asked whether President Trump would help resolve the North Korean nuclear issue, 39% said he would be helpful, while 52% said he would not, indicating a negative opinion from the majority.

7 out of 10 respondents agreed that our country should also possess nuclear weapons, if North Korea is recognized as a nuclear power by the international community.

In particular, nearly half of the respondents strongly agreed, reflecting the perception that we need to strengthen our practical response capabilities against North Korea's nuclear capabilities.

This public opinion survey was commissioned by KBS to Hankook Research and conducted through telephone interviews with 1,000 men and women aged 18 and older nationwide from Jan. 24 to 26. The margin of error is ±3.1 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.

