Bullying claims in forecaster's death

[Anchor]

There are allegations that Oh Yoanna, a former weathercaster for MBC, took her own life due to workplace bullying last September.

Conversations with colleagues and a suicide note were discovered later on her mobile phone.

The bereaved family has also filed a lawsuit against employees who worked with the deceased.

Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has the details.

[Report]

"I wonder if I am that bad to hear such things," and "Am I doing something wrong to the point where the existence of the weather team has to be discussed?" These are messages sent by the late Oh Yoanna, who worked as a weathercaster at MBC and passed away last September.

The bereaved family had been cautious about discussing the cause of death at the time.

However, with the late Oh's mobile phone revealing such conversations along with a suicide note, suspicions of 'workplace bullying' have emerged.

The suicide note mentions individuals with whom she had conflicts, expressing feelings of injustice, stating, "I was treated as if I lacked responsibility."

Based on this content, the bereaved family has filed a civil lawsuit against the late Oh's colleagues.

In the complaint, the family stated that the deceased had been subjected to public verbal abuse, insults, and verbal harassment.

The family claims that the bullying continued for two years.

[Bereaved Family/Voice Altered: "I wanted to go back to that moment and stop the pain, and prevent violence or unfortunate events from being repeated using a superior position in the workplace...."]

There are also voices stating that although the bullying was reported to colleagues, MBC did not take proper action.

The bereaved family is cautious about revealing the identity of the perpetrator but demands a proper apology and an investigation into the truth.

As allegations of bullying have surfaced, tributes to the deceased have been pouring in online.

In response, MBC stated that the deceased had never reported her grievances to the responsible department or the management she worked with, and they expressed willingness to initiate an investigation if requested by the bereaved family.

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.

