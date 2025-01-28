News 9

DeepSeek AI shakes U.S.

입력 2025.01.28 (23:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A deep learning AI model named DeepSeek, created by a Chinese startup, has taken the world by storm.

It has developed a high-functioning AI without using NVIDIA's expensive high-performance chips.

The New York stock market has been shaken.

First, reporter Kim Ji-sook in Washington.

[Report]

The stock price of NVIDIA, a leader in AI semiconductor chips, plummeted by 17%.

In just one day, its market capitalization evaporated by $589 billion, equivalent to 847 trillion won, and the New York stock market also wobbled.

NVIDIA's decline is due to the AI model released by the Chinese startup DeepSeek.

DeepSeek showcased a high-functioning AI model without the expensive high-performance chips that have been considered essential for AI.

[Fiona Cincotta/Senior Market Analyst, City Index: "This is the first time that it feels that there has really been sort of a disruption to the potential outlook for AI, or particularly those firms such as NVIDIA who really benefitted from the run-up so far."]

DeepSeek, facing U.S. regulations that blocked the export of high-performance chips to China, instead created a top-notch AI model using lower-performance, cheaper chips.

There are reactions in the U.S. AI industry expressing disbelief.

Some have raised suspicions that DeepSeek is hiding the use of the latest chips in its AI development.

On the other hand, President Trump viewed the competitive AI release from a Chinese company as a positive development, stating it serves as a wake-up call for the U.S.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser focused on competing to win."]

The U.S. has been expanding export controls to hinder China's AI technology development.

However, there are analyses suggesting that U.S. supply restrictions have actually stimulated the development of low-cost AI models like DeepSeek in China.

This is Kim Ji-sook for KBS News in Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • DeepSeek AI shakes U.S.
    • 입력 2025-01-28 23:58:05
    News 9
[Anchor]

A deep learning AI model named DeepSeek, created by a Chinese startup, has taken the world by storm.

It has developed a high-functioning AI without using NVIDIA's expensive high-performance chips.

The New York stock market has been shaken.

First, reporter Kim Ji-sook in Washington.

[Report]

The stock price of NVIDIA, a leader in AI semiconductor chips, plummeted by 17%.

In just one day, its market capitalization evaporated by $589 billion, equivalent to 847 trillion won, and the New York stock market also wobbled.

NVIDIA's decline is due to the AI model released by the Chinese startup DeepSeek.

DeepSeek showcased a high-functioning AI model without the expensive high-performance chips that have been considered essential for AI.

[Fiona Cincotta/Senior Market Analyst, City Index: "This is the first time that it feels that there has really been sort of a disruption to the potential outlook for AI, or particularly those firms such as NVIDIA who really benefitted from the run-up so far."]

DeepSeek, facing U.S. regulations that blocked the export of high-performance chips to China, instead created a top-notch AI model using lower-performance, cheaper chips.

There are reactions in the U.S. AI industry expressing disbelief.

Some have raised suspicions that DeepSeek is hiding the use of the latest chips in its AI development.

On the other hand, President Trump viewed the competitive AI release from a Chinese company as a positive development, stating it serves as a wake-up call for the U.S.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser focused on competing to win."]

The U.S. has been expanding export controls to hinder China's AI technology development.

However, there are analyses suggesting that U.S. supply restrictions have actually stimulated the development of low-cost AI models like DeepSeek in China.

This is Kim Ji-sook for KBS News in Washington.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김해공항서 에어부산 항공기 불…1시간 만에 완진

김해공항서 에어부산 항공기 불…1시간 만에 완진
쾅! 쾅! 쾅!…폭설 속 눈길 교통사고에 고속도로 몸살

쾅! 쾅! 쾅!…폭설 속 눈길 교통사고에 고속도로 몸살
폭설에 KTX·SRT 서행…하늘·바닷길도 막혀

폭설에 KTX·SRT 서행…하늘·바닷길도 막혀
충청·호남 오늘까지 최대 15cm 눈…밤사이 기온 뚝

충청·호남 오늘까지 최대 15cm 눈…밤사이 기온 뚝
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.