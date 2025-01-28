News 9

China's Lunar New Year travel chaos

입력 2025.01.28 (23:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In China, the mass movement of travelers has begun as the Lunar New Year holiday approaches.

The volume of travel is so high that traffic chaos is occurring in various places.

On the highways, the traffic was so congested that some people even cooked rice in the middle of the road.

This is Kim Hyo-shin reporting from Beijing.

[Report]

On a highway near Shanghai, China.

With a surge of travelers returning home and heavy snowfall, the roads became completely blocked.

Travelers who were stuck in their cars for over 7 hours eventually had to walk off the highway.

[Chinese returning traveler: "Some cars were off. We moved slowly in the emergency lane."]

As if expecting that the traffic would be at a standstill, some travelers boiled water in the middle of the road to cook dumplings and eggs they had brought, sharing rice from their rice cookers to satisfy their hunger.

Those who chose to take the train to avoid road congestion also faced a tough journey.

The aisles of the train were so packed with standing passengers that they couldn't even go to the restroom.

[Chinese train traveler: "I can't get over there. I'm blocked by the luggage. (Let's step on the luggage. If it breaks, there's nothing we can do.) Let's go over the top."]

The Chinese authorities have designated the period until mid-next month as the special transportation period for the Lunar New Year.

During this time, a record 9 billion people are expected to travel.

The reason for the particularly high number of travelers this year is that it is the first Lunar New Year since the complete lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in China, and many have chosen to travel domestically due to the economic downturn.

Chinese authorities are encouraging domestic travel by issuing consumer discount coupons during this Lunar New Year period.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • China's Lunar New Year travel chaos
    • 입력 2025-01-28 23:58:05
    News 9
[Anchor]

In China, the mass movement of travelers has begun as the Lunar New Year holiday approaches.

The volume of travel is so high that traffic chaos is occurring in various places.

On the highways, the traffic was so congested that some people even cooked rice in the middle of the road.

This is Kim Hyo-shin reporting from Beijing.

[Report]

On a highway near Shanghai, China.

With a surge of travelers returning home and heavy snowfall, the roads became completely blocked.

Travelers who were stuck in their cars for over 7 hours eventually had to walk off the highway.

[Chinese returning traveler: "Some cars were off. We moved slowly in the emergency lane."]

As if expecting that the traffic would be at a standstill, some travelers boiled water in the middle of the road to cook dumplings and eggs they had brought, sharing rice from their rice cookers to satisfy their hunger.

Those who chose to take the train to avoid road congestion also faced a tough journey.

The aisles of the train were so packed with standing passengers that they couldn't even go to the restroom.

[Chinese train traveler: "I can't get over there. I'm blocked by the luggage. (Let's step on the luggage. If it breaks, there's nothing we can do.) Let's go over the top."]

The Chinese authorities have designated the period until mid-next month as the special transportation period for the Lunar New Year.

During this time, a record 9 billion people are expected to travel.

The reason for the particularly high number of travelers this year is that it is the first Lunar New Year since the complete lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in China, and many have chosen to travel domestically due to the economic downturn.

Chinese authorities are encouraging domestic travel by issuing consumer discount coupons during this Lunar New Year period.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.
김효신
김효신 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김해공항서 에어부산 항공기 불…1시간 만에 완진

김해공항서 에어부산 항공기 불…1시간 만에 완진
쾅! 쾅! 쾅!…폭설 속 눈길 교통사고에 고속도로 몸살

쾅! 쾅! 쾅!…폭설 속 눈길 교통사고에 고속도로 몸살
폭설에 KTX·SRT 서행…하늘·바닷길도 막혀

폭설에 KTX·SRT 서행…하늘·바닷길도 막혀
충청·호남 오늘까지 최대 15cm 눈…밤사이 기온 뚝

충청·호남 오늘까지 최대 15cm 눈…밤사이 기온 뚝
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.