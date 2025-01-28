News 9

Heo Ung leads KCC to win

[Anchor]

These days, basketball players find 'hard calls' harder to endure than holiday nagging.

Was it a legitimate physical play, or was it a lenient referee decision? Reporter Lee Moo-hyeong analyzes the play of KCC's Heo Ung, who became the key figure in a 'hard call.'

[Report]

KCC's Asian quota player, Epistola, lost his balance during a layup, and when no foul was called, head coach Jeong Chang-jin protested strongly.

In a critical moment of the game, Heo Ung took advantage of the 'hard call.'

Upon review, he was engaged in a physical battle with Chung Sung Woo, and the referee's judgment was 'no foul.'

Heo Ung hit a crucial three-pointer that widened the gap.

Looking closely again, it seemed that Heo Ung used his hands, but it was recognized as a normal play under the referees' 'hard call' criteria.

With 18 points and 6 assists, Heo was on fire, and with Epistola dominating the court in the final moments of the fourth quarter, KCC defeated Korea Gas Corporation and achieved their third consecutive win.

[Heo Ung/KCC: "I sprained my back and dislocated my finger, so I wasn't in a situation to play at 100%. I always want to solve things when I have the ball, and I don't want to avoid crucial moments."]

In Goyang, where KBS special program 'Ballunteer' participants Baek Ji-hoon and former national soccer player Lee Keun-ho visited the stadium, Jung Kwan Jang defeated Sono and successfully escaped from the bottom position.

This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyung.

