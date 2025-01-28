North Korea-Russia ties deepen

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We continue our segment on the North Korean nuclear issue in the era of Trump’s return.



One significant change from Trump’s first term is the close relationship between North Korea and Russia.



Even this year, ships traveling between the two countries have been detected, indicating ongoing covert transactions.



This is expected to become a new factor in the denuclearization negotiations with the United States.



Song Geum-han reports.



[Report]



At North Korea's Rajin Port, a Russian cargo ship is loading goods stacked at the dock.



This is a satellite image believed to show a site where North Korean weapons are being illegally exported.



A Russian transport ship, fully loaded with coal, has been spotted arriving and unloading at the dock at least twice over the past month.



A 300-meter-long structure has been erected at the Tumen River station, which connects to Russia's Hassan station, completely covering the tracks.



This could serve as a checkpoint for the North Korea-Russia passenger train that resumed after five years, or it may be a facility to conceal the transport of weapons and troops.



The close ties between North Korea and Russia, accelerated by last year's summit, peaked with the deployment of North Korean troops, emerging as an international threat.



There are suspicions that North Korea received advanced military technology in exchange for the troop deployment.



[Tony Blinken/Former U.S. Secretary of State/Jan. 6: "The DPRK is already receiving Russian military equipment and training. Now we have reason to believe that Moscow intends to share advanced space and satellite technology for Pyongyang."]



Our government also reports that Russian military technology, including air defense systems and satellites, has been transferred to North Korea.



Ukraine has cited the acquisition of suicide drone production technology as a typical return for the troop deployment.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine/Oct. 2024/Exclusive interview with KBS: "Russia has also established production facilities for the 'Shahed' drones provided by the Iranian government. Therefore, North Korea will gain experience working in munitions factories, especially in drone-related factories."]



It is also concerning that the North Korean military, which suffered significant losses early in its involvement in the Ukraine war due to outdated tactics, is rapidly acquiring experience in modern warfare, including with drones.



With such military support and backing from a major power like Russia, significant diplomatic burdens are expected if they engage in negotiations with the United States.



This is KBS News, Song Geum-han.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!