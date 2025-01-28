News 9

Samsung setter leads team to win

입력 2025.01.28 (23:58)

[Anchor]

The tall setter of the men's professional volleyball team Samsung Bluefanngs, No Jae-wook, became the hero of the match, showcasing not only his distribution of the ball but also his scoring ability using his height.

No Jae-wook, who got married last year, expressed special gratitude to his wife for the Lunar New Year.

Jeong Chung-hee reports.

[Report]

In a tight first set with Samsung Bluefangs leading KEPCO Vixtorm 14 to 13, setter No Jae-wook scored with a spike.

No Jae-wook then succeeded in blocking, allowing Samsung to extend their lead by another point.

No Jae-wook scored again with a surprise attack.

This was a moment that truly showcased the advantages of the 191cm tall setter.

Thanks to No Jae-wook's performance, Samsung secured the crucial first set.

In the second set, Ali Fazli shone.

Fazli tied the game at 5 to 5 with a powerful hit and shook up KEPCO's defense with a strong serve.

Fazli recorded three aces, and Samsung scored eight consecutive points.

The star of the third set was Maxim.

He boosted the momentum with a service ace and showcased a one-handed block.

With Maksim Zhigalov's powerful serve and Fazli's blocking, Samsung clinched a 3 to 0 victory.

Escaping a three-match losing streak, fifth-place Samsung held on to their slim hope for spring volleyball.

With stable tosses and a remarkable five points leading to victory, No Jae-wook expressed special gratitude to his wife.

[No Jae-wook/Samsung Bluefangs Setter: "Especially, my wife helps me a lot by my side. After every match, she quietly supports me without saying a word, and I really want to tell her thank you and that I love her."]

In the women's volleyball, Korea Expressway HI-PASS defeated IBK Altos 3 to 0, achieving their second consecutive win.

IBK has now fallen into a seven-match losing streak.

This is KBS News, Jeong Chung-hee.

