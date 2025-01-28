Samsung setter leads team to win
The tall setter of the men's professional volleyball team Samsung Bluefanngs, No Jae-wook, became the hero of the match, showcasing not only his distribution of the ball but also his scoring ability using his height.
No Jae-wook, who got married last year, expressed special gratitude to his wife for the Lunar New Year.
Jeong Chung-hee reports.
[Report]
In a tight first set with Samsung Bluefangs leading KEPCO Vixtorm 14 to 13, setter No Jae-wook scored with a spike.
No Jae-wook then succeeded in blocking, allowing Samsung to extend their lead by another point.
No Jae-wook scored again with a surprise attack.
This was a moment that truly showcased the advantages of the 191cm tall setter.
Thanks to No Jae-wook's performance, Samsung secured the crucial first set.
In the second set, Ali Fazli shone.
Fazli tied the game at 5 to 5 with a powerful hit and shook up KEPCO's defense with a strong serve.
Fazli recorded three aces, and Samsung scored eight consecutive points.
The star of the third set was Maxim.
He boosted the momentum with a service ace and showcased a one-handed block.
With Maksim Zhigalov's powerful serve and Fazli's blocking, Samsung clinched a 3 to 0 victory.
Escaping a three-match losing streak, fifth-place Samsung held on to their slim hope for spring volleyball.
With stable tosses and a remarkable five points leading to victory, No Jae-wook expressed special gratitude to his wife.
[No Jae-wook/Samsung Bluefangs Setter: "Especially, my wife helps me a lot by my side. After every match, she quietly supports me without saying a word, and I really want to tell her thank you and that I love her."]
In the women's volleyball, Korea Expressway HI-PASS defeated IBK Altos 3 to 0, achieving their second consecutive win.
IBK has now fallen into a seven-match losing streak.
This is KBS News, Jeong Chung-hee.
입력 2025-01-28 23:58:06
