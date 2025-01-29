Park Min-kyo crowned Halla Jangsa

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Park Min-kyo won the title of Halla Jangsa at the Korean Folk Wrestling Champioship during the Lunar New Year holiday.



When it comes to Korean folk wrestling, Ssireum, I believe it all comes down to the power of those strong thigh muscles.



Kim Ki-beom reports.



[Report]



Park Min-kyo, who enjoys bodybuilding as a hobby, confidently enters with his muscular physique.



Lowering his stance as much as possible with his thick thigh muscles, Park Min-kyo overpowered his opponent with sheer strength.



["He lifted. He lifted. He's attempting a belly throw. Alright! Push! Push!"]



In the final moments, Kim Mu-ho attempted a counter flip, but Park Min-kyo's strength prevailed.



In the second round, Park Min-kyo's exquisite technique stood out.



In a critical situation where he lost his grip, he grabbed his opponent's thigh with his hand and turned the match around with a back knee strike.



The third round was the most intense.



["He's holding on. He's holding on. Oh? Yes, a video review has been called."]



In the final moments, Kim Mu-ho attempted a flip and they almost simultaneously touched the ground.



The video review confirmed that the winner was Park Min-kyo.



Winning 3-0, Park Min-kyo became the Halla Jangsa for the sixth time in his career.



This was especially special as it was his first victory in a major tournament like the Lunar New Year Championship.



[Park Min-kyo/Yongin City Hall: "I hope 2025 will be a year when everything goes well. Thank you. Happy New Year."]



The excitement of the Lunar New Year Ssireum Championship continues, with the final Baekdu Jangsa champioship match taking place tomorrow.



KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.



