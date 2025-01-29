Terrifying moment of plane fire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It is fortunate that the fire broke out before takeoff, as the moment of the accident was shocking and urgent.



The fire could have spread and caused an explosion of 16 tons of aviation fuel.



Reporter Kim Young-rok reports on the situation that nearly led to a major disaster.



[Report]



An Air Busan aircraft waiting due to a delayed flight schedule.



At 10:15 PM, a fire started in the rear cabin overhead compartment of the airplane.



[Kim Dong-wan/Busan Dongnae-gu/Passenger: "I heard someone shout 'fire' from the back. Smoke was continuously coming (from behind)."]



Startled passengers and crew opened seven emergency exits and escaped one by one down the emergency slides through the thick black smoke pouring out.



Even during the escape, bright flames were seen surging through the window of the rear of the aircraft.



The passengers who successfully escaped breathed a sigh of relief.



[Passenger/Voice Altered: "It's a huge relief that we hadn't taken off. (Exactly.)"]



Just five minutes after the fire broke out, at 10:20 PM, all 176 passengers and crew members had evacuated the aircraft.



However, the situation was not over.



At Gimhae Airport, where a strong wind advisory was in effect, strong winds were fueling the flames further.



In particular, the fire that started in the rear was dangerously spreading towards the wings, which contained 16 tons of aviation fuel, potentially leading to an explosion.



At 10:26 PM, after receiving the fire report, the firefighting authorities arrived on the scene in nine minutes and worked for nearly an hour to prevent the flames from spreading.



[Kim Dong-hak/Head of Field Response Team, Busan Gangseo Fire Station: "When we arrived on the scene, a southeast wind was blowing at about 10m/s. We did our best to suppress the fire using special vehicles to prevent the aviation fuel from igniting."]



Ultimately, the fire was extinguished at 11:31 PM, 1 hour and 16 minutes after it started, after completely burning the upper part of the aircraft.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-rok.



