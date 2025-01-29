News 9

90-second rule for evacuation

[Anchor]

Although everyone successfully escaped, some passengers were seen acting dangerously and chaotically, such as opening emergency exits without crew guidance and gathering their belongings.

While there were no major issues this time, it is important to remember that in emergencies, one should escape immediately with just their body and follow the crew's instructions.

Reporter Jeong Jae-woo reports.

[Report]

Passengers quickly slide down the emergency slide.

In their haste, some fall to the ground.

Despite the urgent situation, some individuals even brought their travel bags with them.

The interior of the aircraft was already dark.

Some passengers testified that they opened the emergency exits themselves.

They stated that although there were crew members, they did not receive any guidance.

[Passenger on the flight/voice altered: "The space was narrow, and we couldn't get out because of the crowding. There was a fire behind us, and the toxic gas was overwhelming, so we just made the decision to open it ourselves."]

If passengers open emergency exits without crew guidance, there is a risk of secondary safety accidents.

Aircraft are designed to allow all passengers to escape within 90 seconds in an emergency.

Especially since fires spread quickly, the 90 seconds is a golden time to minimize damage.

During this process, crew members must actively intervene to ensure that passengers do not delay evacuation by gathering their belongings.

[Choi In-chan/Professor of Aviation Operations at Shilla University: "Passengers should unbuckle their seatbelts and get up to exit immediately, but some people are seen fumbling around to find their luggage. The crew needs to stop that."]

Air Busan stated, "The situation was urgent, and we carried out the evacuation procedures swiftly according to the relevant protocols."

The accident investigation committee plans to investigate whether the crew of the aircraft responded appropriately according to the emergency accident manual.

This is KBS News Jeong Jae-woo.

