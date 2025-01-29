One month since Jeju Air tragedy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This incident has once again reminded us of the shock from the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster.



Coincidentally, today (1.29), which is the Lunar New Year's Day, marks one month since the tragedy occurred.



The bereaved families held a joint memorial service at Muan International Airport, mourning their loved ones who can no longer celebrate the holiday with them.



Reporter Son Jun-soo reports.



[Report]



A joint incense altar for the victims of the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster is set up at Muan International Airport.



The bereaved families carefully place dishes they prepared together on the memorial table.



On the Lunar New Year's Day, exactly one month after the tragedy, the family members holding the joint memorial service cannot stop crying in front of the smiling portraits of their loved ones.



The bereaved families spent the saddest Lunar New Year's Day in a cramped temporary tent.



Some are left with regrets about not visiting their parents more often while they were alive.



[12·29 Jeju Air passenger plane disaster victim's family: "For the past ten years, I've hardly been able to visit my parents' home because I've been busy with my in-laws during the Lunar New Year's Day, and now I am holding this memorial here..."]



The bereaved families, who are still unable to leave the airport, are anxiously waiting for the results of the accident investigation.



[Park Han-shin/Representative of the 12·29 Jeju Air passenger plane disaster bereaved family association: "If the government continues to show the same attitude as it has so far, we will try to respond calmly until the final results come out."]



At the airport, where condolence letters remain, the footsteps of those coming to pay their respects continued even during the Lunar New Year holiday.



[Choi Hoon/Incheon Gyeyang-gu: "I wanted to tell (my children) that 'it is our humane duty to empathize with and share in the pain of others.'"]



The bereaved family association plans to keep the incense altar at Muan Airport until the 49th day memorial service on the 15th of next month, after which they will move their office to Gwangju Metropolitan City to continue their activities.



This is KBS News, Son Jun-soo.



