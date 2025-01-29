News 9

One month since Jeju Air tragedy

입력 2025.01.29 (22:35)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This incident has once again reminded us of the shock from the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster.

Coincidentally, today (1.29), which is the Lunar New Year's Day, marks one month since the tragedy occurred.

The bereaved families held a joint memorial service at Muan International Airport, mourning their loved ones who can no longer celebrate the holiday with them.

Reporter Son Jun-soo reports.

[Report]

A joint incense altar for the victims of the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster is set up at Muan International Airport.

The bereaved families carefully place dishes they prepared together on the memorial table.

On the Lunar New Year's Day, exactly one month after the tragedy, the family members holding the joint memorial service cannot stop crying in front of the smiling portraits of their loved ones.

The bereaved families spent the saddest Lunar New Year's Day in a cramped temporary tent.

Some are left with regrets about not visiting their parents more often while they were alive.

[12·29 Jeju Air passenger plane disaster victim's family: "For the past ten years, I've hardly been able to visit my parents' home because I've been busy with my in-laws during the Lunar New Year's Day, and now I am holding this memorial here..."]

The bereaved families, who are still unable to leave the airport, are anxiously waiting for the results of the accident investigation.

[Park Han-shin/Representative of the 12·29 Jeju Air passenger plane disaster bereaved family association: "If the government continues to show the same attitude as it has so far, we will try to respond calmly until the final results come out."]

At the airport, where condolence letters remain, the footsteps of those coming to pay their respects continued even during the Lunar New Year holiday.

[Choi Hoon/Incheon Gyeyang-gu: "I wanted to tell (my children) that 'it is our humane duty to empathize with and share in the pain of others.'"]

The bereaved family association plans to keep the incense altar at Muan Airport until the 49th day memorial service on the 15th of next month, after which they will move their office to Gwangju Metropolitan City to continue their activities.

This is KBS News, Son Jun-soo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • One month since Jeju Air tragedy
    • 입력 2025-01-29 22:35:53
    News 9
[Anchor]

This incident has once again reminded us of the shock from the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster.

Coincidentally, today (1.29), which is the Lunar New Year's Day, marks one month since the tragedy occurred.

The bereaved families held a joint memorial service at Muan International Airport, mourning their loved ones who can no longer celebrate the holiday with them.

Reporter Son Jun-soo reports.

[Report]

A joint incense altar for the victims of the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster is set up at Muan International Airport.

The bereaved families carefully place dishes they prepared together on the memorial table.

On the Lunar New Year's Day, exactly one month after the tragedy, the family members holding the joint memorial service cannot stop crying in front of the smiling portraits of their loved ones.

The bereaved families spent the saddest Lunar New Year's Day in a cramped temporary tent.

Some are left with regrets about not visiting their parents more often while they were alive.

[12·29 Jeju Air passenger plane disaster victim's family: "For the past ten years, I've hardly been able to visit my parents' home because I've been busy with my in-laws during the Lunar New Year's Day, and now I am holding this memorial here..."]

The bereaved families, who are still unable to leave the airport, are anxiously waiting for the results of the accident investigation.

[Park Han-shin/Representative of the 12·29 Jeju Air passenger plane disaster bereaved family association: "If the government continues to show the same attitude as it has so far, we will try to respond calmly until the final results come out."]

At the airport, where condolence letters remain, the footsteps of those coming to pay their respects continued even during the Lunar New Year holiday.

[Choi Hoon/Incheon Gyeyang-gu: "I wanted to tell (my children) that 'it is our humane duty to empathize with and share in the pain of others.'"]

The bereaved family association plans to keep the incense altar at Muan Airport until the 49th day memorial service on the 15th of next month, after which they will move their office to Gwangju Metropolitan City to continue their activities.

This is KBS News, Son Jun-soo.
손준수
손준수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

176명 태운 에어부산 항공기에 불…7명 부상

176명 태운 에어부산 항공기에 불…7명 부상
16톤 기름 실은 항공기 폭발할 뻔…아찔한 사고 순간

16톤 기름 실은 항공기 폭발할 뻔…아찔한 사고 순간
제주항공 참사 한 달…“첫 명절 빈자리 더 커”

제주항공 참사 한 달…“첫 명절 빈자리 더 커”
‘습설’에 축사 ‘와르르’…40cm 안팎 폭설에 전북 곳곳 피해

‘습설’에 축사 ‘와르르’…40cm 안팎 폭설에 전북 곳곳 피해
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.