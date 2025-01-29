Heavy snow collapses barns

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We will also look into the damage caused by heavy snowfall.



In the Jeonbuk region, heavy snowfall of up to 40cm has fallen over three days, causing significant damage to farms.



As facilities such as cattle shed roofs collapsed, affected farmers have started recovery efforts, forgetting about the Lunar New Year holiday.



Jin Yumin reports.



[Report]



As a dairy cow sitting on the floor hurriedly gets up and moves away, the roof of the barn collapses immediately.



The roof fell in less than 10 seconds.



At the time of the collapse, about 15cm of snow had accumulated in the Wanju area.



[Farmer whose barn collapsed/voice altered: "Because it snowed a lot, it couldn't support it, and the weight (of the snow) just made it collapse."]



Another nearby barn suffered even more serious damage.



The accumulated snow caused the tin roof to sag, and the rebars were bent.



Even the roofs of barns that did not collapse are in a precarious situation with thick snow piled on top.



Forgetting about the Lunar New Year holiday, the entire family mobilized heavy equipment to clear the snow and began recovery efforts.



[Lee Soon-bae/Jeonbuk Wanju-gun : "We had reinforced everything (with supports), but last night it suddenly snowed a lot. They say dairy farms have to do their own demolition. It's really overwhelming. I don't know when we will be able to do this."]



In Jeonbuk, where heavy snowfall of up to 40cm fell over three days, five cases of facility collapse damage, including barns and aquaculture farms, have been reported, and there have been over 40 snowfall-related reports to 119.



As damage reports are officially made after the snow stops, the scale of the damage is expected to increase.



This is KBS News, Jin Yumin.



