Lunar New Year traffic jams

[Anchor]



Today (1.29), which is the Lunar New Year, is expected to see the highest number of vehicles on the roads during the holiday period.



Although congestion has eased somewhat compared to the daytime, heavy traffic from returning vehicles continues in some areas.



We will connect to our reporter at the Seoul tollgate.



Yeo So-yeon, how is the traffic situation right now?



[Report]



As the sun sets, congestion has eased somewhat compared to the daytime, but some sections heading towards Seoul are still blocked.



Today's traffic volume is expected to reach 6.39 million vehicles, the highest during the holiday period.



Let's take a look at the traffic situation through the closed-circuit screens.



This is near the Anseong area of the Gyeongbu Expressway.



Traffic heading towards Busan appears to be flowing smoothly, but the direction towards Seoul is still moving slowly.



Now we look at near the Cheongju Oksan Rest Area on the Gyeongbu Expressway.



The congestion towards Seoul continues, with cars barely moving and inching slowly.



This is near the Seohaean Expressway's western end.



As the number of returning vehicles increases, traffic heading toward Seoul is experiencing stop-and-go congestion.



For those departing now by car toward Seoul tollgate, it is expected to take 5 hours from Busan, 4 hours and 40 minutes from Gwangju, 3 hours from Daejeon, and 2 hours and 50 minutes from Gangneung.



Conversely, from the Seoul tollgate to Busan, it is expected to take 4 and a half hours, 3 hours and 20 minutes to Gwangju, 1 hour and 40 minutes to Daejeon, and 2 hours and 40 minutes to Gangneung.



The congestion on the return trip is expected to clear completely around 1 AM tomorrow (1.30), while the congestion on the outbound trip is expected to clear around 11 PM tonight.



On the last day of the holiday tomorrow, morning temperatures in most regions nationwide are expected to drop below minus 10 degrees.



With heavy snowfall across the country and temperatures dropping sharply, the risk of traffic accidents on icy roads has increased, so please drive safely.



This has been Yeo So-yeon from KBS News at the Seoul tollgate.



