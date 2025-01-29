Kim Min-jae wins Baekdu Jangsa

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The monster of the sand mat, Kim Min-jae, has defeated his long-time rival Choi Sung-min and has risen to the Baekdu Jangsa Champion on Lunar New Year's Day.



Born in 2002, Kim Min-jae has already won the Baekdu Jangsa Championship 13 times and expressed his confidence, stating that his goal this year is to become a champion in all categories.



Jeong Chung-hee reports.



[Report]



Just before the finals, Kim Min-jae expresses extraordinary confidence while looking at the broadcast camera.



Kim Min-jae proved that his confidence was well-founded by winning the first round in just 2 seconds.



He also finished the second round in 7 seconds.



With his dazzling series of attacks, Choi Sung-min couldn't even muster a proper effort.



The commentators couldn't hide their admiration as they watched Kim Min-jae easily lift and overpower the massive Choi Sung-min.



[Caster: "How strong must he be to lift a player weighing over 130kg like that?"]



In the third round, Choi Sung-min, who had been a rival of Kim Min-jae since high school, managed to take the match to overtime, but Kim Min-jae won overwhelmingly with a score of 3-0.



Kim Min-jae, who lost to Choi Sung-min 3-2 in last year's Lunar New Year Baekdu Jangsa Championship finals, successfully avenged his defeat after a year.



[Kim Min-jae: "Last year, I lost to Choi Sung-min here in the same place with a score of 3-2, so I think I worked harder to not be overwhelmed this time."]



Born in 2002, Kim Min-jae has already reached the Baekdu Jangsa Championship for the 13th time.



The record for the most wins in the Baekdu category is held by Lee Tae-hyun with 20 wins.



Having already won 13 times and with no significant rivals, it is only a matter of time before he breaks the record.



[Kim Min-jae/Baekdu Jangsa/Yangam County Folk Wrestling Team: "I will work hard with the goal of becoming a champion in all categories. I hope that 2025 will be happier and filled with good things than 2024. Happy New Year!"]



This is KBS News, Jeong Chung-hee.



