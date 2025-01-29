Snowfall damage in Chungnam

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In Chungnam, damage to facilities due to heavy snowfall has been reported one after another.



Some livestock barns have collapsed, and snow removal efforts have been delayed, leaving residents temporarily isolated.



Reporter Park Yeon-seon has the details.



[Report]



Thick, wet snow is pressing down on the roofs of livestock barns.



Inside a barn that is half-collapsed, goats are precariously huddled together.



To prevent the roof from collapsing, iron rods have been propped up throughout the barn, but it is uncertain how long they will hold.



[Kim Kyung-rae/Oesan-myeon, Buyeo-gun, Chungnam: "There’s nowhere to move them, and no one to help, so it’s quite a dilemma. We don’t know when it will collapse…."]



Another barn has completely caved in.



The roof, unable to withstand the weight of the snow, has collapsed, and the metal door has been bent and crushed.



The pigs that were in the collapsed barn were moved to another barn on the farm, barely escaping.



Some residents were temporarily isolated due to the overwhelmed snow removal efforts.



Residents who had been trapped all morning were finally able to escape with the help of family members who returned to their hometown.



[Do Hak-won/Incheon, Yeonsu-gu: "We requested snow removal from the village office, but there were so many requests that it took a while. We had some vehicles pass by, creating a path..."]



In addition, in Chungnam, more than ten reports of facility damage have been filed, and farmers are struggling with the continued damage caused by heavy snowfall.



This is KBS News, Park Yeon-seon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!