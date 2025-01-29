News 9

Skywalkers' 15th straight win

입력 2025.01.29 (23:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year's Day, a big match between Korean Air Jumbos and Hyundai Capital Skywalkers took place in the men's professional volleyball league.

It was a fierce battle that resembled a preview of the championship match; who emerged victorious?

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the details.

[Report]

The Gyeyang Gymnasium in Incheon, where the preview of the championship match was held on the Lunar New Year's Day, was filled with enthusiastic fans.

[Kim Yoo-jin & Jo Hyung-woo/Korean Air Jumbos fans: "We hope to win against the first-place team, Hyundai Capital, to gain points and eventually become first and win the championship."]

[Choi Eun-hye & Lee Jong-hyuk/Hyundai Capital Skywalkers fans: "We came to watch the match between the first and second place teams. We believe Hyundai Capital will win, so we are here to cheer them on. Hyundai Capital, fighting!"]

In the first set, the competition continued with Cuban players Leonardo Leyva and Yosvany Hernandez exchanging brilliant service aces.

Jung Ji-seok successfully blocked at a crucial moment, allowing Korean Air to take the early lead.

However, Hyundai Capital showed strong resilience.

After taking the second set with Jeon Kwang-in's veteran skill, Heo Su-bong triumphed over Jung Ji-seok in a clash of pride, successfully turning the tide.

In the fourth set, with the score tied, Heo Su-bong showcased a spirited defense that broke Korean Air's momentum.

Heo Su-bong finished off a fantastic dig by Park Kyeong-min with a spike, proving the qualifications of the first-place team.

Ultimately, Hyundai Capital secured a 3-1 victory, achieving a 15-game winning streak and providing fans with a delightful Lunar New Year gift.

[Jeon Kwang-in/Hyundai Capital Skywalkers: "Thank you so much for coming out (even on Lunar New Year's Day), and I hope the new year is filled with good and happy things. It would be great to start the year together with our championship."]

In the women's division, Hyundai E&C Hillstate defeated GS Caltex KIXX 3-0, closely chasing the first-place Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders by 3 points.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Skywalkers' 15th straight win
    • 입력 2025-01-29 23:24:14
    News 9
[Anchor]

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year's Day, a big match between Korean Air Jumbos and Hyundai Capital Skywalkers took place in the men's professional volleyball league.

It was a fierce battle that resembled a preview of the championship match; who emerged victorious?

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the details.

[Report]

The Gyeyang Gymnasium in Incheon, where the preview of the championship match was held on the Lunar New Year's Day, was filled with enthusiastic fans.

[Kim Yoo-jin & Jo Hyung-woo/Korean Air Jumbos fans: "We hope to win against the first-place team, Hyundai Capital, to gain points and eventually become first and win the championship."]

[Choi Eun-hye & Lee Jong-hyuk/Hyundai Capital Skywalkers fans: "We came to watch the match between the first and second place teams. We believe Hyundai Capital will win, so we are here to cheer them on. Hyundai Capital, fighting!"]

In the first set, the competition continued with Cuban players Leonardo Leyva and Yosvany Hernandez exchanging brilliant service aces.

Jung Ji-seok successfully blocked at a crucial moment, allowing Korean Air to take the early lead.

However, Hyundai Capital showed strong resilience.

After taking the second set with Jeon Kwang-in's veteran skill, Heo Su-bong triumphed over Jung Ji-seok in a clash of pride, successfully turning the tide.

In the fourth set, with the score tied, Heo Su-bong showcased a spirited defense that broke Korean Air's momentum.

Heo Su-bong finished off a fantastic dig by Park Kyeong-min with a spike, proving the qualifications of the first-place team.

Ultimately, Hyundai Capital secured a 3-1 victory, achieving a 15-game winning streak and providing fans with a delightful Lunar New Year gift.

[Jeon Kwang-in/Hyundai Capital Skywalkers: "Thank you so much for coming out (even on Lunar New Year's Day), and I hope the new year is filled with good and happy things. It would be great to start the year together with our championship."]

In the women's division, Hyundai E&C Hillstate defeated GS Caltex KIXX 3-0, closely chasing the first-place Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders by 3 points.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
김화영
김화영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

176명 태운 에어부산 항공기에 불…7명 부상

176명 태운 에어부산 항공기에 불…7명 부상
16톤 기름 실은 항공기 폭발할 뻔…아찔한 사고 순간

16톤 기름 실은 항공기 폭발할 뻔…아찔한 사고 순간
제주항공 참사 한 달…“첫 명절 빈자리 더 커”

제주항공 참사 한 달…“첫 명절 빈자리 더 커”
‘습설’에 축사 ‘와르르’…40cm 안팎 폭설에 전북 곳곳 피해

‘습설’에 축사 ‘와르르’…40cm 안팎 폭설에 전북 곳곳 피해
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.