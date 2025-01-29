Skywalkers' 15th straight win

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



On the occasion of the Lunar New Year's Day, a big match between Korean Air Jumbos and Hyundai Capital Skywalkers took place in the men's professional volleyball league.



It was a fierce battle that resembled a preview of the championship match; who emerged victorious?



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the details.



[Report]



The Gyeyang Gymnasium in Incheon, where the preview of the championship match was held on the Lunar New Year's Day, was filled with enthusiastic fans.



[Kim Yoo-jin & Jo Hyung-woo/Korean Air Jumbos fans: "We hope to win against the first-place team, Hyundai Capital, to gain points and eventually become first and win the championship."]



[Choi Eun-hye & Lee Jong-hyuk/Hyundai Capital Skywalkers fans: "We came to watch the match between the first and second place teams. We believe Hyundai Capital will win, so we are here to cheer them on. Hyundai Capital, fighting!"]



In the first set, the competition continued with Cuban players Leonardo Leyva and Yosvany Hernandez exchanging brilliant service aces.



Jung Ji-seok successfully blocked at a crucial moment, allowing Korean Air to take the early lead.



However, Hyundai Capital showed strong resilience.



After taking the second set with Jeon Kwang-in's veteran skill, Heo Su-bong triumphed over Jung Ji-seok in a clash of pride, successfully turning the tide.



In the fourth set, with the score tied, Heo Su-bong showcased a spirited defense that broke Korean Air's momentum.



Heo Su-bong finished off a fantastic dig by Park Kyeong-min with a spike, proving the qualifications of the first-place team.



Ultimately, Hyundai Capital secured a 3-1 victory, achieving a 15-game winning streak and providing fans with a delightful Lunar New Year gift.



[Jeon Kwang-in/Hyundai Capital Skywalkers: "Thank you so much for coming out (even on Lunar New Year's Day), and I hope the new year is filled with good and happy things. It would be great to start the year together with our championship."]



In the women's division, Hyundai E&C Hillstate defeated GS Caltex KIXX 3-0, closely chasing the first-place Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders by 3 points.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



