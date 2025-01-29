Remains of Air Busan plane

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The aircraft involved in the accident has been almost completely burned on the upper part of the fuselage, with only the lower part remaining, and is parked in the airport hangar.



Nevertheless, Gimhae Airport is operating without significant disruption.



Let's connect to the scene.



Reporter Choi Wi-ji! The accident aircraft is still in the same place where the fire occurred.



It is scheduled for inspection tomorrow (1.30), right?



[Report]



Yes, that's correct.



It has been almost a full day since the fire broke out.



The accident aircraft has not yet been moved to another location and remains at the fire site.



You can clearly see the traces of the fire that started from the tail section and spread to the cockpit.



White fire extinguishing agents used for fuel fire suppression are spread around the aircraft.



The emergency slide, from which 176 passengers and crew members escaped, is still deployed, allowing us to feel the urgency of the situation at that time.



Immediately after the accident, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport dispatched the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.



At 10 a.m. tomorrow, a joint inspection by the fire department, police, and the National Forensic Service is also scheduled to take place.



The police plan to investigate whether there are any charges of negligence against the airline based on the results of the joint inspection.



Additionally, since Gimhae Airport is a military airport, they will also check for any signs of terrorism or national security concerns.



As a result of this fire, three aircraft parking areas at Gimhae Airport have been closed, and eight flights of Air Busan have been canceled.



However, the remaining flights are operating normally, so there has not been a significant disruption to airport operations.



Air Busan has formed an emergency response team under the leadership of the CEO to take follow-up measures regarding passenger compensation related to this fire.



This has been KBS News' Choi Wi-ji from Gimhae International Airport.



