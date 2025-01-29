News 9

Remains of Air Busan plane

입력 2025.01.29 (23:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The aircraft involved in the accident has been almost completely burned on the upper part of the fuselage, with only the lower part remaining, and is parked in the airport hangar.

Nevertheless, Gimhae Airport is operating without significant disruption.

Let's connect to the scene.

Reporter Choi Wi-ji! The accident aircraft is still in the same place where the fire occurred.

It is scheduled for inspection tomorrow (1.30), right?

[Report]

Yes, that's correct.

It has been almost a full day since the fire broke out.

The accident aircraft has not yet been moved to another location and remains at the fire site.

You can clearly see the traces of the fire that started from the tail section and spread to the cockpit.

White fire extinguishing agents used for fuel fire suppression are spread around the aircraft.

The emergency slide, from which 176 passengers and crew members escaped, is still deployed, allowing us to feel the urgency of the situation at that time.

Immediately after the accident, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport dispatched the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

At 10 a.m. tomorrow, a joint inspection by the fire department, police, and the National Forensic Service is also scheduled to take place.

The police plan to investigate whether there are any charges of negligence against the airline based on the results of the joint inspection.

Additionally, since Gimhae Airport is a military airport, they will also check for any signs of terrorism or national security concerns.

As a result of this fire, three aircraft parking areas at Gimhae Airport have been closed, and eight flights of Air Busan have been canceled.

However, the remaining flights are operating normally, so there has not been a significant disruption to airport operations.

Air Busan has formed an emergency response team under the leadership of the CEO to take follow-up measures regarding passenger compensation related to this fire.

This has been KBS News' Choi Wi-ji from Gimhae International Airport.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Remains of Air Busan plane
    • 입력 2025-01-29 23:24:14
    News 9
[Anchor]

The aircraft involved in the accident has been almost completely burned on the upper part of the fuselage, with only the lower part remaining, and is parked in the airport hangar.

Nevertheless, Gimhae Airport is operating without significant disruption.

Let's connect to the scene.

Reporter Choi Wi-ji! The accident aircraft is still in the same place where the fire occurred.

It is scheduled for inspection tomorrow (1.30), right?

[Report]

Yes, that's correct.

It has been almost a full day since the fire broke out.

The accident aircraft has not yet been moved to another location and remains at the fire site.

You can clearly see the traces of the fire that started from the tail section and spread to the cockpit.

White fire extinguishing agents used for fuel fire suppression are spread around the aircraft.

The emergency slide, from which 176 passengers and crew members escaped, is still deployed, allowing us to feel the urgency of the situation at that time.

Immediately after the accident, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport dispatched the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

At 10 a.m. tomorrow, a joint inspection by the fire department, police, and the National Forensic Service is also scheduled to take place.

The police plan to investigate whether there are any charges of negligence against the airline based on the results of the joint inspection.

Additionally, since Gimhae Airport is a military airport, they will also check for any signs of terrorism or national security concerns.

As a result of this fire, three aircraft parking areas at Gimhae Airport have been closed, and eight flights of Air Busan have been canceled.

However, the remaining flights are operating normally, so there has not been a significant disruption to airport operations.

Air Busan has formed an emergency response team under the leadership of the CEO to take follow-up measures regarding passenger compensation related to this fire.

This has been KBS News' Choi Wi-ji from Gimhae International Airport.
최위지
최위지 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

176명 태운 에어부산 항공기에 불…7명 부상

176명 태운 에어부산 항공기에 불…7명 부상
16톤 기름 실은 항공기 폭발할 뻔…아찔한 사고 순간

16톤 기름 실은 항공기 폭발할 뻔…아찔한 사고 순간
제주항공 참사 한 달…“첫 명절 빈자리 더 커”

제주항공 참사 한 달…“첫 명절 빈자리 더 커”
‘습설’에 축사 ‘와르르’…40cm 안팎 폭설에 전북 곳곳 피해

‘습설’에 축사 ‘와르르’…40cm 안팎 폭설에 전북 곳곳 피해
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.