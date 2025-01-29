N. Korea stresses nuclear power

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Trump used the term 'nuclear power' regarding North Korea on his first day in office.



A few days later, he made friendly remarks, saying he would reach out to Chairman Kim Jong-un again.



This has raised concerns that President Trump might be tolerating North Korea's nuclear possession and seeking short-term results through a so-called 'small deal' involving nuclear freeze or disarmament.



However, the White House has drawn a line against such concerns, stating that President Trump will pursue the complete denuclearization of North Korea, just as he did during his first term.



This clearly indicates that denuclearization of North Korea remains a principle of U.S. policy.



Today (1.29), North Korea continued to emphasize 'strengthening its nuclear capabilities' and maintained a tense standoff.



This is a report by Yang Min-cheol.



[Report]



Uranium centrifuges are filled on both sides.



There are also cascades connecting the centrifuges for continuous enrichment and control devices to manage them.



These are photos released by North Korea, stating that Chairman Kim Jong-un inspected a nuclear material production facility and a nuclear weapons research institute.



[Korean Central TV: "We must achieve groundbreaking results in exceeding the plans for the production of weapon-grade nuclear materials and strengthening the country's 'nuclear shield'...."]



Chairman Kim emphasized that "strengthening the nuclear shield is essential for the sovereignty, interests, and development of the state," and stated, "It is our firm position to infinitely evolve our nuclear response posture."



He also mentioned that "a long-term confrontation with wicked hostile countries is inevitable," although he did not directly name the United States.



The timing and location of this inspection have not been disclosed, but it is speculated that it could be the 'Kangson' complex identified during the public unveiling of uranium enrichment facilities last September, or Yongbyon, or possibly a third facility.



In response to President Trump's repeated signals to resume dialogue, North Korea has showcased its nuclear facilities and declared its commitment to strengthening its nuclear capabilities.



[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "By revealing nuclear material facilities, it seems to intentionally show that North Korea's advancement of nuclear weapons has reached an irreversible situation that is difficult to reverse."]



There are analyses suggesting that even if negotiations with the U.S. take place in the future, it is clear that discussions on 'denuclearization' rather than nuclear disarmament or freezing will not occur.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!