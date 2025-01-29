News 9

Yoon spends holiday in solitary

입력 2025.01.29 (23:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Yoon celebrated the third Lunar New Year's Day of his term in a solitary confinement cell.

Today (1.29), it is reported that he prepared for the impeachment trial with his legal team.

Members of the ruling party opposing the impeachment gathered in front of the detention center to urge for his release and issued a statement expressing their commitment to stand by him until the end.

Shin Ji-hye reports.

[Report]

[President Yoon Suk Yeol/Feb. 8, 2024: "I will warmly care for each and every one of your lives. Happy New Year."]

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has released video greetings every Lunar New Year's Day, spent his third Lunar New Year holiday in solitary confinement.

Ahead of the holiday, he conveyed messages from prison through his legal team, stating, "I think of the people" (Jan. 24) and "Martial law cannot become an insurrection. I am worried about the future of the country" (yesterday), but remained silent today, the Lunar New Year's Day.

As it is a public holiday when regular visits are not possible, it is known that he met with his legal team to prepare for the impeachment trial.

Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun of the People Power Party and about 20 non-elected committee chairs gathered in front of the Seoul Detention Center to urge for the president's release.

[Yoon Sang-hyun/Rep. of the People Power Party: "The prosecution must release the president to at least guarantee his right to defense in the Constitutional Court trial."]

Eighty non-elected committee chairs, including former Minister Won Hee-ryong and former Rep. Lee Yong, who formed the 'Anti-Impeachment Group,' wrote a statement saying, "We will stand by him until the end" and delivered it to the legal team.

[Kim Sun-dong/Former Rep. of the People Power Party: "People began to understand the meaning behind (President Yoon's) decision to impose martial law, and we must carry that meaning forward and continue the fight."]

After the Lunar New Year holiday, aides from the presidential office and members of the People Power Party are also expected to visit President Yoon individually.

Due to the limited number of visits, it is reported that the legal team is coordinating the schedule.

Following the emergency martial law, first lady Kim Keon-hee has stayed at the official residence, and sources from the ruling party have indicated that it is difficult for her to visit the detention center due to health concerns and pressure from the opposition.

This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Yoon spends holiday in solitary
    • 입력 2025-01-29 23:24:15
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Yoon celebrated the third Lunar New Year's Day of his term in a solitary confinement cell.

Today (1.29), it is reported that he prepared for the impeachment trial with his legal team.

Members of the ruling party opposing the impeachment gathered in front of the detention center to urge for his release and issued a statement expressing their commitment to stand by him until the end.

Shin Ji-hye reports.

[Report]

[President Yoon Suk Yeol/Feb. 8, 2024: "I will warmly care for each and every one of your lives. Happy New Year."]

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has released video greetings every Lunar New Year's Day, spent his third Lunar New Year holiday in solitary confinement.

Ahead of the holiday, he conveyed messages from prison through his legal team, stating, "I think of the people" (Jan. 24) and "Martial law cannot become an insurrection. I am worried about the future of the country" (yesterday), but remained silent today, the Lunar New Year's Day.

As it is a public holiday when regular visits are not possible, it is known that he met with his legal team to prepare for the impeachment trial.

Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun of the People Power Party and about 20 non-elected committee chairs gathered in front of the Seoul Detention Center to urge for the president's release.

[Yoon Sang-hyun/Rep. of the People Power Party: "The prosecution must release the president to at least guarantee his right to defense in the Constitutional Court trial."]

Eighty non-elected committee chairs, including former Minister Won Hee-ryong and former Rep. Lee Yong, who formed the 'Anti-Impeachment Group,' wrote a statement saying, "We will stand by him until the end" and delivered it to the legal team.

[Kim Sun-dong/Former Rep. of the People Power Party: "People began to understand the meaning behind (President Yoon's) decision to impose martial law, and we must carry that meaning forward and continue the fight."]

After the Lunar New Year holiday, aides from the presidential office and members of the People Power Party are also expected to visit President Yoon individually.

Due to the limited number of visits, it is reported that the legal team is coordinating the schedule.

Following the emergency martial law, first lady Kim Keon-hee has stayed at the official residence, and sources from the ruling party have indicated that it is difficult for her to visit the detention center due to health concerns and pressure from the opposition.

This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.
신지혜
신지혜 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

176명 태운 에어부산 항공기에 불…7명 부상

176명 태운 에어부산 항공기에 불…7명 부상
16톤 기름 실은 항공기 폭발할 뻔…아찔한 사고 순간

16톤 기름 실은 항공기 폭발할 뻔…아찔한 사고 순간
제주항공 참사 한 달…“첫 명절 빈자리 더 커”

제주항공 참사 한 달…“첫 명절 빈자리 더 커”
‘습설’에 축사 ‘와르르’…40cm 안팎 폭설에 전북 곳곳 피해

‘습설’에 축사 ‘와르르’…40cm 안팎 폭설에 전북 곳곳 피해
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.