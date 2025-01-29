Yoon spends holiday in solitary

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon celebrated the third Lunar New Year's Day of his term in a solitary confinement cell.



Today (1.29), it is reported that he prepared for the impeachment trial with his legal team.



Members of the ruling party opposing the impeachment gathered in front of the detention center to urge for his release and issued a statement expressing their commitment to stand by him until the end.



Shin Ji-hye reports.



[Report]



[President Yoon Suk Yeol/Feb. 8, 2024: "I will warmly care for each and every one of your lives. Happy New Year."]



President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has released video greetings every Lunar New Year's Day, spent his third Lunar New Year holiday in solitary confinement.



Ahead of the holiday, he conveyed messages from prison through his legal team, stating, "I think of the people" (Jan. 24) and "Martial law cannot become an insurrection. I am worried about the future of the country" (yesterday), but remained silent today, the Lunar New Year's Day.



As it is a public holiday when regular visits are not possible, it is known that he met with his legal team to prepare for the impeachment trial.



Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun of the People Power Party and about 20 non-elected committee chairs gathered in front of the Seoul Detention Center to urge for the president's release.



[Yoon Sang-hyun/Rep. of the People Power Party: "The prosecution must release the president to at least guarantee his right to defense in the Constitutional Court trial."]



Eighty non-elected committee chairs, including former Minister Won Hee-ryong and former Rep. Lee Yong, who formed the 'Anti-Impeachment Group,' wrote a statement saying, "We will stand by him until the end" and delivered it to the legal team.



[Kim Sun-dong/Former Rep. of the People Power Party: "People began to understand the meaning behind (President Yoon's) decision to impose martial law, and we must carry that meaning forward and continue the fight."]



After the Lunar New Year holiday, aides from the presidential office and members of the People Power Party are also expected to visit President Yoon individually.



Due to the limited number of visits, it is reported that the legal team is coordinating the schedule.



Following the emergency martial law, first lady Kim Keon-hee has stayed at the official residence, and sources from the ruling party have indicated that it is difficult for her to visit the detention center due to health concerns and pressure from the opposition.



This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.



