PPP questions court fairness

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party is raising concerns about the fairness of the Constitutional Court on a daily basis.



They are citing the past actions and relationships of some justices, demanding that they withdraw from the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



The Democratic Party criticized the People Power Party for causing controversy over bias and denying the Constitution.



Reporter Kim Yu-dae has the details.



[Report]



Moon Hyung-bae, the acting chief justice of the Constitutional Court, and Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, were classmates in the 18th Judicial Research and Training Institute. The People Power Party pointed out that even the opposition party members acknowledged the close relationship between Justice Moon and Leader Lee.



[Jung Sung-ho/Democratic Party Member/Dec. 12, 2023, CBS Radio 'Park Jae-hong's One-on-One Battle': "Our classmates include Lee Jae-myung, who is currently a presidential candidate and the party leader, and Moon Hyung-bae, the Constitutional Court justice, who are also close."]



They specifically raised issues regarding Justice Moon's now-closed social media accounts, stating that he had communicated with Leader Lee several times, inquiring about health and the well-being of his spouse, and that there were biased posts, urging him to withdraw from the presidential impeachment case.



[Ho Jun-seok/People Power Party Spokesperson: "Public skepticism is growing regarding whether he is a legal expert who is not biased by political factions and ideologies."]



There were also calls for Justice Lee Mi-son to recuse herself, citing that her spouse works for the same corporation as the representatives of the impeachment motion and that her sister is involved in activities for President Yoon's resignation.



While the Democratic Party refrained from an official response, they criticized the actions as intimidation of justices and a denial of the Constitution.



They argued that the composition of the justices is meant to reflect various social values, with three recommended by each the president, the National Assembly, and the Chief Justice, saying that the PPP was creating controversy over bias.



The Constitutional Court immediately clarified that the rumor about Justice Moon Hyung-bae attending Lee Jae-myung's mother’s funeral was not true. However, they have not issued a separate statement regarding the recent social media controversy and the recusal requests for the justices.



KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!