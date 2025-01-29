News 9

Trump's possible small deal with NK

입력 2025.01.29 (23:55)

[Anchor]

Although the White House has reaffirmed its denuclearization goals, there are suggestions that it may opt for a so-called small deal as a more realistic approach.

In particular, it is noteworthy that U.S. President Trump mentioned North Korea's coastal condos on his first day in office.

Some suggest that tourism development and investment could be a key to opening dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea.

Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin has the story.

[Report]

The 'Myeongsa Sipli' in Wonsan, North Korea boasts a stunning 40km stretch of sandy beach.

The resorts and modern waterfront facilities lined along the coast are also eye-catching.

This is a tourist destination that North Korea's Chairman Kim Jong-un has been particularly focused on for the past 10 years, and it is set to open in June this year.

[Korean Central TV/Dec. 31: "He expressed confidence that the Galma Coastal Tourist Area, enriched with the beauty of our homeland's coastline, will gain recognition as a global landmark."]

Looking at satellite images, new railways connecting the nearby airport to the village have been laid, and a water park is nearly completed.

New buildings that offer great views of the sea are also noticeable.

It is presumed that the 'coastal condos' mentioned by U.S. President Trump refer to such places.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States/Jan. 20: "I think he has tremendous condo capabilities. He's got a lot of shoreline."]

He made similar remarks during the first North Korea-U.S. summit seven years ago, which can be interpreted as Trump, a former real estate businessman, recognizing the investment potential.

As such, there are predictions that presenting tourism development as a 'carrot' could open the door to dialogue.

The so-called 'small deal' approach, which involves easing sanctions and promising investment while demanding nuclear weapons reduction, could be pursued since the 'big deal' based on complete denuclearization has failed.

[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Kyungnam University's Far Eastern Studies Institute: "Since a big deal is not possible right now, if we continue to successfully implement small deals, that could eventually lead to a big deal. There is a high possibility that they are making such a judgment."]

Even if North Korea does not respond immediately, the likelihood of North Korea- U.S. dialogue has increased, so we need to prepare to ensure that we are not sidelined in negotiations.

This is KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.

