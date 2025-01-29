News 9

Rare species spotted

입력 2025.01.29 (23:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Endangered wild animals, such as the marten and the owl, which are rarely seen, have been captured on camera in national parks across the country.

Footage of them hunting and spending the winter has been recorded.

Let's take a look together.

Kim Se-hyun reports.

[Report]

The marten, with its slender body and attractive black fur on its head, legs, and tail.

A family of three martens is seen running through the snowy field.

They hunt a water deer that is more than five times their weight and hide a captured mole in a tree.

Despite their small and cute appearance, they are the top predators in South Korea.

[Kim Ui-kyung/Researcher, National Park Research Institute: "As large carnivorous animals like tigers have disappeared, martens, which are smaller in size, are now seen as top predators in the country because they can hunt in groups."]

In the dead of night, their eyes gleam and then they vanish in an instant.

The ural owl is seen hunting a flying squirrel, capturing a rare moment as both animals are endangered species.

The camera also captured scenes of them asserting their territory.

Two male water deer clash their antlers in a fight.

A raccoon comes to the spot where a leopard cat has left its droppings and rubs its body vigorously against the ground.

[Kim Ui-kyung/Researcher, National Park Research Institute: "It seems that the raccoon, which has a similar ecological standing, is rubbing its body to erase the scent left by the leopard cat. The water deer, on the other hand, is wary of that scent and is moving away..."]

In addition, over 280 species of endangered animals and more than 23,000 species of various creatures are spending the winter in their own unique ways in national parks.

The Korea National Park Service stated that this footage is valuable data for observing endangered species and wildlife, and they will strive to maintain a healthy natural ecosystem.

This is KBS News Kim Se-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Rare species spotted
    • 입력 2025-01-29 23:55:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

Endangered wild animals, such as the marten and the owl, which are rarely seen, have been captured on camera in national parks across the country.

Footage of them hunting and spending the winter has been recorded.

Let's take a look together.

Kim Se-hyun reports.

[Report]

The marten, with its slender body and attractive black fur on its head, legs, and tail.

A family of three martens is seen running through the snowy field.

They hunt a water deer that is more than five times their weight and hide a captured mole in a tree.

Despite their small and cute appearance, they are the top predators in South Korea.

[Kim Ui-kyung/Researcher, National Park Research Institute: "As large carnivorous animals like tigers have disappeared, martens, which are smaller in size, are now seen as top predators in the country because they can hunt in groups."]

In the dead of night, their eyes gleam and then they vanish in an instant.

The ural owl is seen hunting a flying squirrel, capturing a rare moment as both animals are endangered species.

The camera also captured scenes of them asserting their territory.

Two male water deer clash their antlers in a fight.

A raccoon comes to the spot where a leopard cat has left its droppings and rubs its body vigorously against the ground.

[Kim Ui-kyung/Researcher, National Park Research Institute: "It seems that the raccoon, which has a similar ecological standing, is rubbing its body to erase the scent left by the leopard cat. The water deer, on the other hand, is wary of that scent and is moving away..."]

In addition, over 280 species of endangered animals and more than 23,000 species of various creatures are spending the winter in their own unique ways in national parks.

The Korea National Park Service stated that this footage is valuable data for observing endangered species and wildlife, and they will strive to maintain a healthy natural ecosystem.

This is KBS News Kim Se-hyun.
김세현
김세현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

176명 태운 에어부산 항공기에 불…7명 부상

176명 태운 에어부산 항공기에 불…7명 부상
16톤 기름 실은 항공기 폭발할 뻔…아찔한 사고 순간

16톤 기름 실은 항공기 폭발할 뻔…아찔한 사고 순간
제주항공 참사 한 달…“첫 명절 빈자리 더 커”

제주항공 참사 한 달…“첫 명절 빈자리 더 커”
‘습설’에 축사 ‘와르르’…40cm 안팎 폭설에 전북 곳곳 피해

‘습설’에 축사 ‘와르르’…40cm 안팎 폭설에 전북 곳곳 피해
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.