Sinkholes appear in Japan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A large ground subsidence occurred in a city near Tokyo, Japan, causing a truck passing by to fall completely into the hole.



While rescuing the driver, a larger secondary collapse occurred right next to it, prompting nearby residents to evacuate urgently.



Hwang Jin-woo reports from Tokyo.



[Report]



A huge hole opened up in the middle of the road.



A large truck fell into it.



The driver's seat, which fell below, was buried under dirt that spilled from the cargo area.



The incident occurred around 9:40 AM yesterday in Yashio City, Saitama Prefecture, Japan.



[Witness: "Anyway, there was a tremendous sound. It went bang, bang. When I looked at where the sound came from, I saw a hole and the truck's cargo area."]



The rescue team tried to save the driver, but the operation was not easy.



["Driver! Can you hear me? Hold on!"]



Eventually, a large crane was mobilized.



After 15 hours, they lifted the truck, but only the cargo area was separated from the driver's seat and came up.



At that moment, the ground about 5 meters away suddenly caved in.



A hole larger than the initial subsidence was created.



Store signs disappeared into the ground, and utility poles and wires swayed.



Fortunately, no one was present at the time of the collapse.



Due to concerns about a ruptured gas line, about 180 residents living within a 200-meter radius had to evacuate urgently in the middle of the night.



The driver's seat part, where the driver was seated, is still buried underground, but due to the risk of further collapse, the rescue authorities are unable to act easily.



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!