SK wins thrilling S-Derby

입력 2025.01.29 (23:51)

[Anchor]

In the 'S-Derby' match between the Seoul-based teams during the Lunar New Year, SK emerged victorious.

SK's problem solver, Kim Sun-hyung, showcased an outstanding performance on both offense and defense, and after the game, he revealed his hidden secret.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.

[Report]

Following the tradition of the 'S Derby', the Samsung players wore red practice uniforms, the color of the previous match's winning team, SK. To shake off the awkwardness of the red and to break their losing streak, they ramped up their momentum from the first half.

Although they allowed a comeback in the third quarter against the leading SK, Samsung did not give up on the chase.

[Kim Hyo-beom/Samsung Coach: "It's a 9-point difference, 9 points! Derrickson, forget the previous play. Let's focus and get this!"]

Samsung persistently chased, but what determined the outcome was indeed whether there was a 'problem solver'.

SK executed various fast breaks from Kim Sun-hyung to Warney, and from Ahn Young-jun to Kim Sun-hyung, with the problem solver Kim Sun-hyung becoming increasingly faster and more accurate.

With Warney and Ahn Young-jun also gaining momentum, SK ultimately secured a thrilling victory by four points.

Kim Sun-hyung, who had 15 points and 5 steals, was a standout performer and surprisingly credited his teammates' provocations as the secret to his success.

[Kim Sun-hyung/SK: "Before the game, Choi Won-hyuk was teasing me. He said Samsung's Choi Seong-mo said if Sun-hyung was going to stop him today, and that he will attack a lot today."]

Despite his energetic performance, Kim Sun-hyung admitted that he felt his heart drop due to a mistake just before the end.

[Kim Sun-hyung/SK: "I didn't want to look at the coach. I glanced sideways, and the coach immediately turned away."]

KT, with Heo Hoon scoring 21 points, defeated DB in a close match, achieving their second consecutive win amid a fierce mid-table battle.

In women's basketball, 5th place KB, led by rookie Song Yun-ha's performance, defeated 4th place Shinhan Bank, narrowing the gap to half a game.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

