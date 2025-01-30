News 9

Controversy over escape response

[Anchor]

It is also necessary to accurately confirm and organize the fire suppression and emergency evacuation process at the time of the incident.

Opinions are divided, with some arguing that the crew's response was inadequate, while others claim that passengers acted dangerously, leading to ongoing controversy.

Next, Kim Arnae reports.

[Report]

Passengers urgently escape from the aircraft that caught fire.

There are a total of 8 emergency exits, and it is presumed that many of the doors were opened by the passengers themselves.

There was no evacuation announcement.

[Air Busan Passenger/Voice Altered: "People around were shouting to open the door, open the door, and they kept pushing and trying to get their luggage out. The passengers inside opened the doors."]

Air Busan stated, "In the urgent situation, we directed through verbal commands instead of announcements, and the captain declared an emergency evacuation after cutting off the hydraulic and fuel systems."

This indicates that the evacuation had already begun before any announcement on where and how to escape was made.

[Choi In-chan/Professor of Aviation Operations at Shilla University: "The crew provides instructions based on a comprehensive understanding of the situation, including external factors, so passengers have an obligation to actively follow their guidance."]

There is also controversy regarding the response to the fire.

Air Busan's crew manual instructs to suppress lithium battery fires with fire extinguishers and to place the batteries in non-flammable liquids.

However, some passengers claim that the crew failed to identify the cause of the fire in time and did not extinguish the fire initially.

[Air Busan Passenger/Voice Altered: "There was no announcement at that time. We passengers only heard 'fire' and opened the tail door..."]

The golden time for evacuation in an aviation accident is 90 seconds.

As questions remain about whether the passengers' evacuation was hasty or the crew's response was inadequate, the emergency evacuation in this incident took over 300 seconds.

This is KBS News, Kim Arnae.

