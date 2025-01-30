Fire cause investigation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The relevant authorities have begun an investigation into the cause of the fire today (1.30).



The accident investigation committee from France, where Airbus headquarters is located, will also participate.



Joint inspections have been postponed due to the risk of explosion from the remaining aviation fuel.



Reporter Seo Jeong-yoon has the details.



[Report]



The accident aircraft is charred with a gaping hole.



The Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board started the on-site investigation three days after the accident, in collaboration with relevant agencies.



According to the regulations of the International Civil Aviation Organization, the accident investigation committee from France, where the aircraft design company is located, is also participating.



[French Accident Investigation Committee: "(What brings you here?) Sorry, can't tell you now."]



Currently, about 16 tons of aviation fuel remain in the accident aircraft.



Due to concerns about a secondary explosion, ensuring safety is crucial before starting the joint inspection.



[Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Official/Voice Altered: "There is still fuel left, and there are also vapors. It will take about 2 to 3 days to remove all of that."]



If no complicated measures are needed, the joint inspection could begin immediately, but if fuel needs to be removed, the investigation may be further delayed.



The upcoming joint inspection is expected to focus on identifying the ignition point of the aircraft fire.



The investigation committee plans to explore various possibilities for the cause of the fire, including battery ignition from the overhead compartment and electrical short circuits.



The committee will also conduct a detailed analysis of the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder recovered from the aircraft.



The police investigation, looking into charges of professional negligence and violations of baggage regulations, will begin after the joint inspection.



This is Seo Jeong-yoon from KBS News.



