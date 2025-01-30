News 9

Rescue efforts after crash

입력 2025.01.30 (23:28)

[Anchor]

Our correspondent Kim Kyung-soo is at the Potomac River in Washington, where the passenger plane crashed.

Let's connect to the scene.

It has already been about ten hours since the accident occurred.

Is there any news about survivors being rescued?

[Reporter]

Rescue operations have continued throughout the night here at the Potomac River, but so far only a few bodies have been recovered.

It has been difficult to search in the darkness as now that the sun is finally rising.

As soon as the accident happened, 300 rescue personnel were dispatched.

Boats from the police and fire departments were also fully mobilized.

However, the average depth of the river exceeds 7 meters, and the water temperature is around 2 degrees, so if no survivors have been found yet, it seems unrealistic to expect a miracle.

[Anchor]

It is indeed an unusual accident for a passenger plane and a helicopter to collide, and there are many questions.

Has any cause been identified yet?

[Reporter]

No definitive cause of the collision has been reported yet.

There are many strange points.

Although it was nighttime at the time of the accident, the weather was clear without clouds, and there were lights on the aircraft, so it is puzzling why the helicopter did not change direction and instead headed towards the passenger plane.

Additionally, the Black Hawk helicopter involved in the accident has windows in the front and on both sides, so it seems that the pilot would have had sufficient visibility.

President Trump also pointed out that the passenger plane was approaching the airport on a routine path, questioning why the helicopter continued straight and why the control tower did not instruct the helicopter on what to do.

A comprehensive investigation into the causes of the accident, including the complex air traffic control system over the capital, is unavoidable.

The location of the accident is about 2 km from the U.S. Department of Defense building and about 7 km from the White House, but the FBI has stated that there are currently no indications of terrorism.

This has been a report from the scene of the aircraft collision accident.

공지·정정

