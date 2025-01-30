MBC blamed for weathercaster's death

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The controversy continues after allegations emerged that the late Oh Yoanna, a former weathercaster for MBC, suffered workplace bullying.



The bereaved family has demanded an apology from MBC and the individuals involved in the allegations, and criticism has also arisen from the political sphere, claiming that MBC is engaging in secondary harm.



Reporter Jeong Yeon-woo has the details.



[Report]



Oh Yoanna, who worked as a weathercaster at MBC, passed away last September.



The controversy has intensified after suspicious content related to "workplace bullying" was discovered on her mobile phone.



The phone contained not only a suicide note but also conversations with fellow weathercasters and records of her sharing her struggles with those around her.



[Oh Yoanna's family spokesperson/voice altered: "We want to see those (individuals involved in the allegations) apologize to Oh Yoanna and the public. They should apologize and reflect on why MBC did not issue an obituary and controlled the reporting..."]



After the controversy erupted, MBC explained that "the deceased never reported her struggles to the responsible department or management."



However, this statement further fueled the controversy.



The bereaved family stated that it is a fact that the deceased disclosed her suffering within the company before her death.



Criticism has also emerged from the political arena.



People Power Party member Ahn Cheol-soo pointed out that "to dismiss criticism of this incident as 'shaking MBC' and to mislead it as media suppression is secondary harm that insults the deceased and hurts the bereaved family."



He further noted, "If MBC evades responsibility using partisan logic, it would be a case of double standard."



Additionally, MBC issued a statement saying, "if the bereaved family requests, we will initiate a fact-finding investigation." However, a labor attorney emphasized that "even without a report from the bereaved family, the company must take investigative measures since the allegations have come to light," calling it a "minimum obligation to the victim."



This is KBS News, Jeong Yeon-woo.



