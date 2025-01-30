Holiday traffic congestion eases

News 9

[Anchor]

Today (1.30), the last day of the holiday, the highways across the country were crowded with returning vehicles.

Let's connect with our reporter at the Seoul tollgate to find out the current traffic situation.

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo, there has been congestion on the highways since this morning; how is it now?

[Report]

Yes, as you can see behind me, the number of vehicles passing through the Seoul tollgate has decreased significantly compared to the daytime.

As it is the last day of the holiday, the congestion towards Seoul has been particularly severe today.

The Korea Expressway Corporation predicted that about 430,000 vehicles would travel towards Seoul today.

The congestion towards Seoul peaked around 5 to 6 PM and is gradually easing into the evening.

However, the congestion on major highways is expected to be completely resolved around midnight.

Now, let's take a look at the current traffic situation at key points using closed-circuit screens.

First, near the Anseong Junction on the Gyeongbu Expressway.

The road is congested towards Seoul, and vehicles are moving slowly.

Next, near Munchon-ri on the Jungbu Naeryuk Line.

Vehicles are congested towards Yangpyeong on the right and are unable to pick up speed.

The congestion for returning vehicles is expected to continue until tomorrow (1.31) after the holiday.

Congestion towards Seoul is expected to start around 9 AM tomorrow, peak around 6 PM, and gradually ease thereafter.

Since the traffic situation can change throughout the day, it is advisable to check real-time information through highway traffic information apps or the 'Road Plus' website before departure.

This has been KBS News' Lee Yoon-woo reporting from the Seoul tollgate.

